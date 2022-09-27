Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters...
Citrus County Chronicle
Backroom briefing: Insurance system in the crosshairs
TALLAHASSEE — Outgoing state Sen. Jeff Brandes hasn’t held back about how he thinks Hurricane Ian will shake the already-fragile property insurance market in Florida. Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican who clamored in recent legislative sessions for lawmakers to take more-aggressive steps to deal with problems in the market, tweeted some “back of the napkin math” on Monday that state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. could see $10 billion in claims if Ian directly hit the Tampa Bay area.
Citrus County Chronicle
States spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls
Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas' largest and oldest state workplaces. It's also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol. So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its demolition and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida government needs to step back in real world
Beware, we are entering the Florida twilight zone of politics. Our legislature allocates millions to remove immigrants from the state even though we are not a border state and have no immigrant problem. Florida does have migrants and some might be illegal. We need to get rid of all those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
'Whoa, 98-0': Coach of team on end of huge loss OK with it
Two days after his Warner University football team lost 98-0 to Stephen F. Austin in one of the most lopsided games of all time, Dialleo Burks channeled his inner P.T. Barnum. Like the 19th-century circus impresario once said, there's no such thing as bad publicity. It was in that vein that Burks recalled a conversation he had last week with the production manager for the ESPN+ streaming service that carried Saturday's blowout.
Comments / 0