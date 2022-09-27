Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
Eyewitness News
Regal Cinemas closes at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Regal Cinemas at Waterbury’s Brass Mill Center has closed for good. The company confirmed the closure in a statement to Channel 3. “Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located at Brass Mill. We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our guests and members in the Waterbury community and provide them with memorable cinema experiences,” the company said.
In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville
PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event. 40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for […]
Connecticut Foodshare mobile food pantry program resumes following pandemic pause
Connecticut Foodshare says its crucial mobile food pantry program is finally returning to the way it operated pre-pandemic.
Video shows moose on the loose in Connecticut parking lot
Officials estimate there are only about 100 moose in all of Connecticut.
My Go-To Restaurants Have Disappeared In Waterbury, Southbury, and Oakville
It's been a rough summer, I've lost 4 old friends over the past couple of months. Not to crime, unless you consider the price of doing business in Connecticut a criminal offense. Inflation is killing our small businesses, restaurants and diners. Four of my former local favorite restaurants bit the dust during the summer of 2022.
DEEP cautions motorists about moose
The word is out about a moose seen traipsing about portions of western Connecticut. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it’s probably the same moose that’s been spotted in Woodbury, Southbury, and Danbury.
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Register Citizen
Wilton officially extends cannabis moratorium a year
WILTON — While an ordinance has been passed allowing three possible cannabis retailers in neighboring Norwalk, there will be no such establishments seen just across town lines in Wilton — at least for now. Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily close that door and...
New Britain Herald
Friendship Center residents, community members treated to free lunch
NEW BRITAIN – Residents of the Friendship Service Center, as well as members of the community, were treated to a free lunch, provided by Todd DeGroff, owner of Beacon Prescriptions on West Main Street. “We are grateful for this opportunity to provide lunch for the Friendship Service Center, and...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Sound on Sound ‘a strange homecoming’ for musicians with CT connections
From rock royalty to up and coming stars, last weekend’s Sound On Sound festival packed in a wide array of talent into Bridgeport’s Seaside Park. Over the course of two days, 24 acts performed across two adjoining stages with no overlapping sets. On stage, musicians had anecdotes about...
Register Citizen
Some Bridgeport politicians scored free tickets to Sound on Sound
BRIDGEPORT — When tens-of-thousands of music lovers convened this weekend at Seaside Park for the first Sound on Sound music festival, some of the city's elected leaders and department heads were among them. But unlike those other ticket-holders, these officials did not pay big bucks to enter. Their admission...
Nyberg: Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a new restaurant to satisfy your pizza fix? Try Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford. The man behind the pie is Adam Greenberg, a chef who has appeared on the Food Network. There’s a nostalgic air to the restaurant — Greenberg opened it in the old location for […]
Hartford homeless shelter making $3.4M move to former Days Inn hotel building
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pandemic solution will become the future of Hartford’s strategy to help people without housing in the city, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. “The new location for the McKinney shelter will allow us to move away from a congregate shelter to a model that supports a […]
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M
Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
Deer in danger: DEEP confirms positive disease in Conn. white-tails
Conn. (WTNH) — For the third year in a row, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) confirmed hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer. According to DEEP, the first positive case of 2022 was found in a deer in Goshen — the first documented case in the state since 2017. Then, a second positive deer […]
