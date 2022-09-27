ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Erie Still Leads New York State In Evictions

Earlier this year it was announced that Erie County had the dubious distinction of leading the state in rental evictions since the COVID-19 pandemic had started to wind down. According to new statistics that have been released by the New York State Unified Court System, Erie County still leads the state and has in fact further surpassed other areas of New York.
Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did

Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York

Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York

Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
The Best Beer In Western New York Is…

It’s officially fall in Western New York, and there’s just something about relaxing by the campfire, watching the leaves change, with a bottle of beer in your hand. Everyone has their preference when it comes to their favorite drink, and while a lot of us opt for beer, we may not agree with the best beer in America, according to a recent YouGov research study.
New York Introduces Three New Hotels, More Eastern Openings

AC Hotels by Marriott recently opened the doors to its newest hotel, AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown, near the nation’s capital. The 18-story hotel brings 220 guest rooms to the area, as well as 11,000 square feet of activated shared space and a signature restaurant. AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown offers...
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.

Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
Report: Millions For Cops In New York State

There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
NYC Woman Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

A New York woman claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Lisa Nicotra, of Staten Island, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Tuesday, July 26, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery reported on Monday, Sept. 26. The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63...
New York State Completed $6.8 Million Housing Project For Homeless People

New York State has completed a housing project designed to help homeless people in Rochester. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion today, Wednesday, September 29, 2022. Open Door Mission's $6.8 million Miller Building features 24 units of permanent housing for formerly homeless New Yorkers. The apartments will house people with mental illnesses and those struggling with substance abuse, along with youth ages 18 to 25. The project was mainly funded by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.
Everyone Who Bakes In New York Just Got Bad News

The holidays are going to be here soon! Yes, we are still weeks away from Halloween. But the holiday season and planning for the holiday seasons, starts earlier and earlier every year!. Besides waiting for Santa Claus to arrive, there are some great things to look forward to. Baking is...
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

