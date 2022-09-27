ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Shock discovery: Missing cat and four kittens found in electrical substation

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xA8eV_0iBovW1z00

A cat who had been missing for nearly five months and her four kittens are home safe after they were found in an electrical substation sheltering under leaves, cobwebs and a crisp packet.

Bella, a three-year-old grey-blue British shorthair, had tucked her kittens away from the elements and under a cabinet that stores electrical equipment when Garry Black and Terry Amor, low voltage fitters for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, came upon them while working near Albion Towers in Southampton.

Initially thought to be a stray, Bella had a microchip that was found on the second scan and was soon returned to her “delighted” owners, who believed she was “gone forever”.

The four kittens, including grey-furred Milos and his black-and-white brother Luka, were all found healthy and rehomed.

“Sometimes we’ll see birds and smaller animals around the substations as they can provide some warmth during winter months, but we didn’t expect to find five healthy felines when we removed the cabinet cover,” Mr Black said.

“We think the mother cat must have squeezed into the cabinet through the small ventilation gap at the bottom of the cabinet door before she had the kittens, as it would have been difficult for her to come in and out of the small space carrying each one after they were born.”

The animals were taken to Cats Protection’s Southampton Branch.

The branch’s welfare team leader, Steve Ridd, explained: “Once we had the details, we were able to contact the owners and discovered their cat Bella had disappeared in May.

“They were delighted to have their cat back but had recently got another kitten because they believed Bella had gone forever and so asked us to rehome her kittens.

“Now 10 weeks old, they have had their first vaccinations and have all been found new homes.”

The kittens are particularly enjoying playing with toy mice and feathers.

Mr Amor added: “It’s great to see that Bella has now been returned home and that her kittens have found their fur-ever families.

“Garry and I knew as soon as we saw her that we had to do the best for her and her kittens, and it’s through Cat Protection’s perseverance in tracking the owner that we now have a happy ending for all.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 7

Related
newschain

Picture of Queen’s ledger stone released ahead of chapel opening to public

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen’s final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Cat#Old Cat#Kitten#Birds#Uk#Pet Lover#Cat Rescue Adoption#British#Scottish#Cats Protection
Ali Pazani

The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs

Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Whiskey Riff

Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park

A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
ANIMALS
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
JEANNETTE, PA
msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away

This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think

“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
PETS
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy