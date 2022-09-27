ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

bungalower

Local foundation hosting anti-golf tournament next month in Winter Park

Local nonprofit Hope for More Foundation (Website) will be holding a “non-traditional” golf tournament on Thursday, October 20 at the Winter Park Golf Course. The Anti-Golf Tournament will feature drink stations, games, food, giveaways, and more at every stop of the course. Players are invited to participate in the event which is a fundraiser for the foundation’s Community Grant Program, which provides direct support to homeless youth without delays to ensure they get in a safe space and a warm meal.
WINTER PARK, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Girl Scout Alumnae group gears up for Pajama and Book Drive

The Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages already has gotten support for its upcoming Pajama and Book Drive. The drive takes place each fall and ends mid-December, and the group will collect as many pairs of pajamas and books as it can for homeless children in the tri-county area. Collection boxes will go in recreation centers throughout The Villages starting Saturday, though the group is accepting donations early.
THE VILLAGES, FL
wuft.org

World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian

The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston to hold 33rd annual peanut festival

Williston will host its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. The festival spans over a quarter mile, three whole city blocks, and features over 100 vendors selling clothing, jewelry, food and beverages, and many other things. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WILLISTON, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Lady Lake, FL
Government
City
Lady Lake, FL
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Government
Villages Daily Sun

Pickleball is life: Villager plays 3 times a day

Linda McCool can't get enough of pickleball. The Village of Charlotte resident, known as "Malibu" around the courts, plays the game seven days a week. That's not necessarily unusual in The Villages. Often, though, she hits the court three times a day. Now that's bordering on obsession. "Love it," said...
THE VILLAGES, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

4pm Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center

A hurricane of inches! As soon as Hurricane Ian reached about 40 miles off shore of mainland Florida it has suddenly halted to a crawl. Wednesday morning we were already looking at a Category 4 Hurricane. As of a 2pm Hurricane Hunter Aircraft update Ian remained at a Category 4 hurricane.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

New resident band forms quickly

Denis Milonas wanted to keep his musical chops going after moving to The Villages. Back up north, Milonas spent about five years finding the right people for his band. He didn't have to wait long to get a group up and running down here. After moving here in March, he...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian prompts closure of pools and golf courses in The Villages

All indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, including swimming pools in The Villages, will be closed beginning at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. Indoor and outdoor recreation facilities will remain closed until further notice. All scheduled events are canceled. The District Government is advising residents not to enter any facility or park...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez

The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
OCALA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Here comes Ian

It's what emergency management experts say will pay off for residents to get through Hurricane Ian's arrival. Authorities and residents were wise to prepare for Ian, which is major hurricane now slowly roaring across Florida. As more than 2.5 million Floridians were forced to scramble into evacuation mode, clogging Interstate...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

New Tavares female police chief is a first for the city

TAVARES, Fla. – Newly-sworn in Tavares police Chief Sarah Coursey is the first woman to become the top cop in her city and only the second in all of Lake County. And her biggest inspiration is quite little — just 9 years old. When she was sworn in...
TAVARES, FL
villages-news.com

Duke Energy gathers 10,000 linemen in preparation for Ian’s arrival

Duke Energy has moved 10,000 linemen and support personnel into its 35-county service area which includes part of The Villages, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers rolled into the 80-acre staging site in The Villages. The site, located on State Road 471 was filled to capacity by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once the crews had situated their trucks and checked their equipment they were transported by buses to area hotels.
THE VILLAGES, FL

