bungalower
Local foundation hosting anti-golf tournament next month in Winter Park
Local nonprofit Hope for More Foundation (Website) will be holding a “non-traditional” golf tournament on Thursday, October 20 at the Winter Park Golf Course. The Anti-Golf Tournament will feature drink stations, games, food, giveaways, and more at every stop of the course. Players are invited to participate in the event which is a fundraiser for the foundation’s Community Grant Program, which provides direct support to homeless youth without delays to ensure they get in a safe space and a warm meal.
Villages Daily Sun
Girl Scout Alumnae group gears up for Pajama and Book Drive
The Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages already has gotten support for its upcoming Pajama and Book Drive. The drive takes place each fall and ends mid-December, and the group will collect as many pairs of pajamas and books as it can for homeless children in the tri-county area. Collection boxes will go in recreation centers throughout The Villages starting Saturday, though the group is accepting donations early.
wuft.org
World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian
The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston to hold 33rd annual peanut festival
Williston will host its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. The festival spans over a quarter mile, three whole city blocks, and features over 100 vendors selling clothing, jewelry, food and beverages, and many other things. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Villages Daily Sun
Pickleball is life: Villager plays 3 times a day
Linda McCool can't get enough of pickleball. The Village of Charlotte resident, known as "Malibu" around the courts, plays the game seven days a week. That's not necessarily unusual in The Villages. Often, though, she hits the court three times a day. Now that's bordering on obsession. "Love it," said...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
4pm Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center
A hurricane of inches! As soon as Hurricane Ian reached about 40 miles off shore of mainland Florida it has suddenly halted to a crawl. Wednesday morning we were already looking at a Category 4 Hurricane. As of a 2pm Hurricane Hunter Aircraft update Ian remained at a Category 4 hurricane.
Villages Daily Sun
New resident band forms quickly
Denis Milonas wanted to keep his musical chops going after moving to The Villages. Back up north, Milonas spent about five years finding the right people for his band. He didn't have to wait long to get a group up and running down here. After moving here in March, he...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
villages-news.com
Lighthouse Point Bar And Grille At Lake Sumter Landing From Above
Check out this view of the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing from above. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
floridahsfootball.com
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian prompts closure of pools and golf courses in The Villages
All indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, including swimming pools in The Villages, will be closed beginning at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. Indoor and outdoor recreation facilities will remain closed until further notice. All scheduled events are canceled. The District Government is advising residents not to enter any facility or park...
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ocala-news.com
Calm Before The Storm In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This colorful sunset was the calm before the storm in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Villages Daily Sun
Here comes Ian
It's what emergency management experts say will pay off for residents to get through Hurricane Ian's arrival. Authorities and residents were wise to prepare for Ian, which is major hurricane now slowly roaring across Florida. As more than 2.5 million Floridians were forced to scramble into evacuation mode, clogging Interstate...
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
click orlando
New Tavares female police chief is a first for the city
TAVARES, Fla. – Newly-sworn in Tavares police Chief Sarah Coursey is the first woman to become the top cop in her city and only the second in all of Lake County. And her biggest inspiration is quite little — just 9 years old. When she was sworn in...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Currently, leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said...
villages-news.com
Duke Energy gathers 10,000 linemen in preparation for Ian’s arrival
Duke Energy has moved 10,000 linemen and support personnel into its 35-county service area which includes part of The Villages, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers rolled into the 80-acre staging site in The Villages. The site, located on State Road 471 was filled to capacity by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once the crews had situated their trucks and checked their equipment they were transported by buses to area hotels.
