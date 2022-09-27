Morningside honors Matt and Virginia Rosch by rededicating the Municipal Center on Oc1. 1

The Matthew P. Rosch Municipal Center will be now be dedicated to both Matt and his wife Virginia. The rededicating will be Saturday, October 1.

The current memorial, along Ames Street in front of the Municipal Center will be redesigned. It was originally designed and erected by Council Member James O. Ealey in May 1998. Thanks to the Eagle Boy Scouts of Clinton — especially Brian Doyle — the site is being spruced up, and two benches added.