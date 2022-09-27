Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Targum
Reflection: Transferring Rutgers campuses is worthwhile, even with culture shock
Like much of my cohort, the transition from 12th grade to the first year of college was rough, to say the least. In addition to all of the typical stressors one must endure during any significant transitory period in their life, I also had to navigate a worldwide pandemic hellbent on altering all aspects of life as I knew it.
Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’
Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into
New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
You can meet ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry in Princeton, NJ
Said in my best Chandler Bing voice: Could I be any more excited about this?. Friends fans, I've got some exciting news. Hollywood A-lister and Friends star, Matthew Perry will be doing a one-night-only chat about his new memoir in Mercer County this fall. The exclusive event, An Evening with...
RELATED PEOPLE
While this firehouse for sale charmed TikTok, the inside is really eerie. Check it out
“It kinda looks like the one from the 80s ‘Ghostbusters’ movie,” one person said of the historic Philadelphia building.
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Wawa’s Best (or Is It the Worst?) Sandwich Returns
Plus, a very Philly moment in that disturbing Wawa video, a new state park near us, and more of what we feel like telling you about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com...
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
Former MMA fighter charged with murder for stabbing in Atlantic City, NJ casino hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week. Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday afternoon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
njbmagazine.com
Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy
NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
Spadea bringing the fight for normal to South Jersey (Opinion)
As you know, I spend a lot of time helping out local candidates in Bergen County and Ocean County and the areas in between. We're getting larger and larger crowds joining me on the trail as we build momentum for common sense ideas that will restore liberty, prosperity and, yes, sanity to the Garden State.
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'
For over 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department logged the coordinates for crimes "without an exact location" to Disney World. It continued unchecked for years until a news investigation questioned the practice. So they decided to log these crimes into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Comments / 0