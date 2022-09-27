ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’

Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into

New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
PRINCETON, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
COLUMBUS, OH
Princeton, NJ
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Total Food Service

Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA

Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
NEWTOWN, PA
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
njbmagazine.com

Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy

NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
NEWARK, NJ
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview

Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

