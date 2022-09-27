Read full article on original website
Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
A woman was walking her dog Monday evening along a trail in Covington when she had to fight off two men, police said....
wufe967.com
Atlanta woman's husband of 56 years arrested in her stabbing death
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Georgia police have arrested an 82-year-old man in the stabbing death of his 80-year-old wife after he initially reported her death a suicide.
nowhabersham.com
3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse
A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
Georgia Teenager Accused Of Stabbing 4-Year-Old Nephew While The Victim Was Possibly Asleep
A Georgia man who police say stabbed his 4-year-old nephew was arrested over the weekend, Radar has learned.According to reports, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Anatolii Balesta, 19, in connection to the incident, which happened at a home off of Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Police say drugs could have played a role in the stabbing.The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover. According to the sheriff's office, the child's mother was home at the time of the stabbing but was possibly asleep when the crime took place.According to police, another family member called 911 to report the incident.According to crimeonline.com, the Division of Family and Children Services is involved with the case because of the severity of the incident. It wasn't immediately known if any other children live at the home.Police ask anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say
Police were investigating after a man was dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
Parents of 10-year-old killed in house fire charged with felony murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a 10-year-old killed in a Gwinnett County house fire now face felony murder and other charges. William and Carina McCue vanished for months after the fire until police found them on the Appalachian Trail in June. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Gwinnett police seek help identifying suspect in deadly stabbing
Gwinnett County police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that left a man dead early this month.
Two men killed in apartment shooting, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a shooting this past weekend where two men were killed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a person shot call in the 1600 block of Graves Road at the Parc 1695 apartment homes.
On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body
In surveillance video taken from the store, "the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," states a police press release On the day before her partially-burned body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Georgia mom Debbie Collier visited a dollar store and left with a number of items, two of which — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton, which shows Collier, 59, entering the store...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Woman escapes attempted rape on Cricket Frog Trail
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is cautioning users of the Cricket Frog Trail to take precautions after a walker was attacked by two men who attempted to rape her Monday evening. According to Officer Aaron Malcolm, a woman was walking her dog on the trail just south of...
Video: Mother found dead after sending cryptic message, cash went to Clayton store day before death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that an Athens mother whose burned body was found in Habersham County earlier this month visited a Family Dollar store the day before she died. Deborrah Collier was found dead Sept. 11 after police say she sent her...
Rapper Q Money convicted of killing friend ‘execution style’ in DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Cleveland rapper accused of shooting and killing his friend in his sleep has been convicted, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. A jury found Qamar Williams, also known as Q Money, 26, of Ohio guilty of malice murder, two...
Convicted felon arrested more than 10 times leads police on chase in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — One person has been arrested after leading officers on a police chase in northwest Atlanta. The chase happened Sept. 22 on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers said they were patrolling an area where illegal drug activity was occurring. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Clayton County man was trying to rescue trapped family when he was hit and killed, loved ones say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man who was killed in a hit-and-run is being remembered for his selflessness. Javes Calhoun’s family says the 29-year-old love for helping others is what cost him his life. Police say Calhoun was killed in a crash on I-75 near Tara...
Man police say assaulted woman in courthouse bathroom caught appearing to follow GA State student
ATLANTA — A man who police say assaulted a woman inside a bathroom at the Fulton County courthouse has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday evening after a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
