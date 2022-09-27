Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Walt Disney’s Granddaughter’s Candid Take On The Online Response To The Diverse Casting In The Studio’s Films
Of the upcoming Disney movies, two of the most anticipated and talked about are the live-action remakes of The Little Mermaid and Snow White. In both movies, Disney has cast women of color in the title roles. Halle Bailey, a Black actress and singer, will play Ariel, and Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress known for her role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will play Snow White. Many have criticized this casting because they are women of color playing parts that were originally portrayed as white women. Now, Abigail Disney, Walt Disney’s granddaughter, is getting candid about how she feels about the casting.
Margot Robbie Says She And Ryan Gosling Were ‘Mortified’ In Viral ‘Barbie’ Photos
If you think the Hollywood hype surrounding the forthcoming “Barbie” movie feels a bit excessive, don’t worry ― Margot Robbie understands your frustration. The two-time Academy Award nominee dropped by “The Tonight Show” Monday to promote her new film, “Amsterdam.” Still, the chat inevitably turned to “Barbie,” in which the actor plays the iconic Mattel doll opposite Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
Collider
Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her
Sarah Jessica Parker said costar Bette Midler "was the person who had this fervent wish that this [sequel] would happen and could not be deterred from the idea" Sarah Jessica Parker is always on board for more witchy fun with costar Bette Midler. The actress returns as the eccentric witch Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite her Sanderson sister cohorts Midler and Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Mary, respectively. At the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Parker, 57, told Extra she would sign on for a third...
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Anthony Bourdain Received Explosive Texts From Asia Argento Hours Before His Suicide: Book
Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's last text message exchange before his death has been unveiled in a new book about the late celebrity chef. "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," an unauthorized biography by reporter Charles Leerhsen set to be released next month, contains a series of text messages from Bourdain as well as his online search history in the days leading up to his tragic suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018, at the age of 61.
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Abigail Disney wants Disney diehards to 'pay attention' to how theme park workers are paid: 'Cinderella is sleeping in her car!'
The star-studded D23 event was a potent reminder that this is Walt Disney's world... and we all just live in it. Founded by its namesake as a simple animation studio nearly ninety years ago, the company has since grown into a global multi-media conglomerate that dominates the pop culture discourse and often dictates the way the business of Hollywood is run. And few people understand the power of — and passion for — the Mouse House better than Abigail Disney, the grandniece of Walt Disney and granddaughter of the studio's co-founder, Roy O. Disney.
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online — Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More
October is near and to officially welcome the spooky season, a quintessential Halloween film is finally getting its highly-anticipated sequel 29 years later. Get ready to run amok! amok! amok! when your favorite witches return for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Hocus Pocus sequel will stream exclusively on Disney Plus as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Was "Dismayed" They Couldn't Return for Sequel
The upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the original heroes from the 1993 film won't be reprising their roles, with actor Thora Birch recently expressing how she was "dismayed" to not get the chance to be part of the production. While the creatives involved in bringing the film to life expressed that they wanted to avoid relying too heavily on elements from the debut movie, Birch noted that she would have even merely been on the set to show her support for the endeavor, but scheduling conflicts prevented even that from happening. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.
How to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online, trailer, release date and time, cast
Hocus Pocus 2 arrives 29 years after the lighting of the Black Flame Candle. Read on to watch Hocus Pocus 2 starring Sarah Jessica Parker.
International Business Times
Hailey Bieber On Claims She 'Stole' Justin From Selena Gomez: 'There's A Truth'
Hailey Bieber is ready to tell people the "truth" about rumors that she "stole" Justin from Selena Gomez. The teaser for this week's "Call Her Daddy" podcast shows Hailey breaking down during last year's Met Gala red carpet event as the crowd chants "Selena!" Justin can be seen mouthing "I Love You" to Hailey, who seems to have become emotional due to the chants. The singer is later seen wiping away tears from his wife's eyes.
Popculture
'Hocus Pocus 2': Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know
Disney+ is about to put a spell on its subscribers. Nearly 30 years after the Sanderson sisters first wreaked havoc on the sleepy town of Salem, the trio of witches are about to once again run amuck when the Black Flame Candle is lit and the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, premieres on Disney+ this month as part of the streamer's Hallowstream celebration.
Comments / 0