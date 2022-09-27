Read full article on original website
Jimmy passione
2d ago
Charge her as an adult. She’s old enough to stab someone she’s old enough to be tried as an adult.
Reply
82
Chris McKenzie
1d ago
yes she should be charged as an adult and she should be charged for two counts of murder
Reply
33
Quiet no more
2d ago
Unbelievable. Adult crimes deserve adult punishments regardless of her youthful age.
Reply
47
