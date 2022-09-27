ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance

School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky

When I talk about our research team’s work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on “Oprah” and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.
psychologytoday.com

Setting Limits With Your Addicted Child

Parents whose adult children misuse substances may find themselves with understandable fears in the face of being manipulated and overwhelmed. Rushing in to solve your adult child's problems for them creates and sustains a dynamic of unhealthy self-esteem and dependence. Learning to set reasonable boundaries and limits may feel initially...
Upworthy

Adorable 10-year-old girl learns Korean just to make her classmate feel welcome at school

Childhood friendships are special and carry a bond stronger than any relationship formed in adulthood. Children often go to great lengths for their friends and it was proved by a 10-year-old child who is trying to learn a new language to make a classmate comfortable. Haley Stewart, the child's mother, took to Twitter and shared the beautiful moment when she realized what her daughter was doing.
