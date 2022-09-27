ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporticast: NFL Overhauls Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pro Bowl

By Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick
 2 days ago
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the NFL ’s latest big tech partner.

The NFL last week announced that Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL ) was the new presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, rights held by Pepsi (Nasdaq: PEP ) for the past decade. Apple is paying nearly $50 million year over the course of the five-year deal, and is also in talks on a much bigger partnership with the NFL. The league’s Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV expires at the end of the year, and many expect Apple will be buying the rights somewhere in the ballpark of $2.5 billion per season.

The NFL is also rethinking the Pro Bowl. The league has scrapped its full 11-on-11 tackle game, and will instead proceed with what it is calling the “Pro Bowl Games.” They will include a series of skills competitions between the Pro Bowl selections, culminating in a flag football game. Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions are also involved.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka was suspended from the team for a year—and given an undisclosed financial penalty—for what the Celtics have called a violation of team policy. Multiple reports say that Udoka, who led the team to the NBA finals last season, had a relationship with a female member of the organization, but details beyond that are sparse.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple , Google , Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

