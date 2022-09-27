ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some relief in sight after Austin apartment prices skyrocket, experts say

AUSTIN, Texas - Apartment prices in Austin have soared over the past few years, but experts now say there is some relief in sight. "We're in the number one market in the country for apartment demand," said Emily Blair, Executive Vice President of the Austin Apartment Association. That demand is...
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
Newsom Speaks in Texas Despite Travel Ban

California Governor Gavin Newsom traveled to Austin, Texas, over the weekend to speak at the Texas Tribune Festival about his perspective on national politics. His most pointed comments attacked the actions of fellow governors, including Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, primarily over their handling of the unprecedented influx of unlawful migrants.
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.
