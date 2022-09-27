Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Some relief in sight after Austin apartment prices skyrocket, experts say
AUSTIN, Texas - Apartment prices in Austin have soared over the past few years, but experts now say there is some relief in sight. "We're in the number one market in the country for apartment demand," said Emily Blair, Executive Vice President of the Austin Apartment Association. That demand is...
Click2Houston.com
State agencies push for better worker pay as critical staffing crunch hits Texas government
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The stories from the great state workforce crunch have been pouring in for months. The single parent who qualifies for the same state welfare benefits she’s hired to administer. Texas...
fox7austin.com
Hurricane Ian: Texas search, rescue crews stand by in Florida as hurricane approaches
AUSTIN, Texas - Search and rescue crews are standing by in Florida, including some from Texas. "Our team is very adept at working in floods because of the work that they do on the state of Texas," said Jeff Saunders, director of Texas A&M Task Force 1. Fourty-five responders from...
This Is The Coziest Cabin AirBNB In Texas
Trips to Discover compiled a list of the coziest AirBNB cabins in each state.
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
Click2Houston.com
Texas AG’s office sends mixed signals about whether it can fine nonprofits that pay for out-of-state abortions
A federal judge heard arguments Tuesday about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s role in enforcing the state’s abortion laws — and whether Paxton should be called to the stand to explain things himself. The lawsuit was brought by a group of nonprofits, called abortion funds, that help...
NBC News
Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
AARP poll finds skepticism from older residents about direction Texas is headed
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent poll, AARP found that more than half of the people they polled at age 50 or over believe the state of Texas is headed in the wrong direction. According to the poll, 34% said they believe the state is on the right path while 60% think otherwise.
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
4 Texas-based Mexican restaurant chains among best in America, report says
Texas is home to many of the best things, high school football, barbecue, rodeos, music, nightlife, and much more. One of the best things though is food, nationwide and even worldwide, the Lone Star State has some of the best food offerings money can buy.
dallasexpress.com
Newsom Speaks in Texas Despite Travel Ban
California Governor Gavin Newsom traveled to Austin, Texas, over the weekend to speak at the Texas Tribune Festival about his perspective on national politics. His most pointed comments attacked the actions of fellow governors, including Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, primarily over their handling of the unprecedented influx of unlawful migrants.
starlocalmedia.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Austin business owner rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Austin business owner decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida. Deirdre Sullivan owns Thrift Land in South Austin and lives. Her family has owned the thrift store in south Austin for more than 25 years. She said this is the third...
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
dailytrib.com
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
Click2Houston.com
Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.
