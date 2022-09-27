Read full article on original website
News 12
Temps dip to mid-50s overnight; tracking weekend rain showers
New Jersey is expected to see cooler but dry weather to end the workweek. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren is tracking potential rainstorms for the weekend. The storms are related to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon. But the storms are not expected to bring any major flooding or winds to the Garden State.
10NEWS
Reverse storm surge seen at Rick's on the River
As Hurricane Ian draws near, winds are pulling water from Tampa Bay. This phenomenon is sometimes called "reverse storm surge" or "negative storm surge."
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
Press play above to watch continued live coverage of Hurricane Ian. FOX 13's newscast is being simulcast on the following radio stations: Hot 101.5, 97x (101.5 HD2), and 102.5 The Bone with occasional coverage. While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane...
ABC Action News
Forecast: Watching Ian
Typical sun and storms today as we monitor Ian. Most of Tuesday is looking typical for this time of year as well. Based on Ian's current path, winds may begin to pick up and become gusty by Tuesday night, then reach Tropical Storm levels on Wednesday and relax by late Thursday. The strongest winds will be felt along the coast.
995qyk.com
Here Are Some Hurricane Terms You Should Know
Hurricane Ian is causing quite a stir in Tampa Bay. You are hearing plenty of terms being mentioned by meteorologists. Here are some hurricane terms you should know:. Tropical Storm Watch: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
osceolahsnews.com
Hurricane Ian makes its way through Pinellas
Hurricane Ian is making landfall today, Wednesday, September 28th, south of the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, students and all residents made final preparations for the storm’s effects. In Pinellas Park, people picked up sandbags to secure their homes in the hopes of preventing water damage.
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian: Power outage numbers, maps
TAMPA, Fla — With power outages expected as Hurricane Ian impacts the Tampa Bay area this week, make sure you know where to check and who to call if you're experiencing an outage. Outage Maps. Phone Numbers. Duke Energy: Automated outage reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801.
Florida property attorney reveals what to do if your home is damaged during Hurricane Ian and shares tips on how to protect your property - as Sunshine State is battered by 'monstrous' storm
A Florida property attorney has revealed tips to help you deal with the aftermath of a 'monstrous' storm as the Sunshine State is hit by 'monstrous' Hurricane Ian. Kailey, a property attorney in Florida who represents homeowners who have claims against their insurance company for any form of property damage, usually caused by a storm, shared tips with her fellow residents whose lives could well be upended by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has just hit the southwestern tip of the state. .
Henry County Daily Herald
Here's why meteorologists say Ian's exact path is still uncertain
Waking up this morning, there's a sense of dread. Hurricane Ian could be the storm that the west coast of Florida has always feared -- especially Tampa.
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
People around the Tampa Bay area have either evacuated or are now taking cover as Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
fox13news.com
From 2017: Hurricane Irma empties Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay was on the left side of Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it made landfall near Marco Island. The offshore winds blew the waters of the bay out to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing Tampa residents to walk along the muddy bottom of Hillsborough Bay from Bayshore.
10NEWS
Hurricane myths | Can you throw your patio furniture in the pool to keep it from blowing away?
TAMPA, Fla. — A hurricane is on the way, and you've been told you need to evacuate - that means you've got a lot of bases to cover, in a short period of time, to make sure your belongings and home are safe and secure. Tampa Bay area residents...
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
Florida airports closing ahead of Ian leaves some stuck in New Jersey
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida, prompting the closure of several state airports.
Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations
As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores close in Tampa Bay
Publix stores across the Tampa Bay area will be closing early Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
How to create a hurricane kit and find out if you live in an evacuation zone
All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as we wait to find out which path this storm will take– which means now is the time to prepare just in case. While many Tampa Bay families are making preparations now, having an emergency kit AND first-aid kit ready to go year-round is a must for any family. Our friends […]
