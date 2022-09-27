ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

News 12

Temps dip to mid-50s overnight; tracking weekend rain showers

New Jersey is expected to see cooler but dry weather to end the workweek. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren is tracking potential rainstorms for the weekend. The storms are related to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon. But the storms are not expected to bring any major flooding or winds to the Garden State.
ABC Action News

Forecast: Watching Ian

Typical sun and storms today as we monitor Ian. Most of Tuesday is looking typical for this time of year as well. Based on Ian's current path, winds may begin to pick up and become gusty by Tuesday night, then reach Tropical Storm levels on Wednesday and relax by late Thursday. The strongest winds will be felt along the coast.
State
Florida State
995qyk.com

Here Are Some Hurricane Terms You Should Know

Hurricane Ian is causing quite a stir in Tampa Bay. You are hearing plenty of terms being mentioned by meteorologists. Here are some hurricane terms you should know:. Tropical Storm Watch: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.
osceolahsnews.com

Hurricane Ian makes its way through Pinellas

Hurricane Ian is making landfall today, Wednesday, September 28th, south of the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, students and all residents made final preparations for the storm’s effects. In Pinellas Park, people picked up sandbags to secure their homes in the hopes of preventing water damage.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian: Power outage numbers, maps

TAMPA, Fla — With power outages expected as Hurricane Ian impacts the Tampa Bay area this week, make sure you know where to check and who to call if you're experiencing an outage. Outage Maps. Phone Numbers. Duke Energy: Automated outage reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801.
Daily Mail

Florida property attorney reveals what to do if your home is damaged during Hurricane Ian and shares tips on how to protect your property - as Sunshine State is battered by 'monstrous' storm

A Florida property attorney has revealed tips to help you deal with the aftermath of a 'monstrous' storm as the Sunshine State is hit by 'monstrous' Hurricane Ian. Kailey, a property attorney in Florida who represents homeowners who have claims against their insurance company for any form of property damage, usually caused by a storm, shared tips with her fellow residents whose lives could well be upended by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has just hit the southwestern tip of the state. .
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

From 2017: Hurricane Irma empties Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay was on the left side of Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it made landfall near Marco Island. The offshore winds blew the waters of the bay out to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing Tampa residents to walk along the muddy bottom of Hillsborough Bay from Bayshore.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations

As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
TAMPA, FL

