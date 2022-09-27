Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
City Of McAlester Lifts Voluntary Precautionary Boil Advisory
The City of McAlester says its water is once again safe to drink. The city issued a Voluntary Precautionary Boil Advisory over the weekend because of cloudiness in the water and the potential for contamination in it. The Department of Environmental Quality performed several tests on water samples and the...
KTEN.com
Grayson, Fannin counties added to burn ban list
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- More burn bans were added Tuesday as rain remains hard to come by across Texoma. Grayson and Fannin Counties are the latest to be added to the list. As of Tuesday, September 27, Grayson, Fannin, Garvin, Johnston, Pontotoc, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, McCurtain, and Pittsburg Counties are all under burn bans.
news9.com
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
KTUL
OTRD reveals newly renovated Robbers Cave Lodge, now open to public
WILBURTON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) is revealing the newly renovated Robbers Cave Lodge. The Robbers Cave Lodge went under some major renovations starting in Sept. 2021, and is now open to the public. Using the services of Lingo Construction, OTRD updated the interior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abandonedok.com
Eastern Oklahoma Tuberculosis Sanitorium – Harper Building
Historic Designation: • National Register of Historic Places (April 6, 2011) Status: • Abandoned • Endangered • Private Property. Just a stone’s throw away from the Old Choctaw Nation Indian Hospital is a building that sits alone on a hill as if it still stands proud of its contribution to medical history in Oklahoma. The Harper Building, also known as Harper Hall, was once a part of the Eastern Oklahoma Tuberculosis Sanitorium.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer paralyzed for 20 days
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a 30-year-old father of three daughters and stepfather to two stepsons, with a promising law enforcement career. He woke up on Sept. 1, and he could not move. Porter was taken to the hospital in Okmulgee and later by ambulance to Hillcrest Medical...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
KTUL
'We'll step up': Wewoka senior girls reminisce on saving football team's season
WEWOKA, Okla. (KOKH) — Two senior girls in Wewoka are keeping their high school football team's season on track. Thanks to Callie Ramsey and Natalie Davis volunteering to play, the Tigers didn't have to forfeit their game on Friday, September 23. Fox 25 spoke with the girls after they played against Mounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma man admits killing pastor whose wife also pleaded guilty, his lawyer says
An Oklahoma man admitted to fatally shooting a pastor whose wife also pleaded guilty to the murder earlier this year after saying the killing was her only escape from decades of abuse, his lawyer said Monday. Kahlil Square, 27, entered the guilty plea a charge of first-degree murder last week,...
Comments / 2