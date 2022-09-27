ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Comments / 2

Related
News On 6

City Of McAlester Lifts Voluntary Precautionary Boil Advisory

The City of McAlester says its water is once again safe to drink. The city issued a Voluntary Precautionary Boil Advisory over the weekend because of cloudiness in the water and the potential for contamination in it. The Department of Environmental Quality performed several tests on water samples and the...
MCALESTER, OK
KTEN.com

Grayson, Fannin counties added to burn ban list

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- More burn bans were added Tuesday as rain remains hard to come by across Texoma. Grayson and Fannin Counties are the latest to be added to the list. As of Tuesday, September 27, Grayson, Fannin, Garvin, Johnston, Pontotoc, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, McCurtain, and Pittsburg Counties are all under burn bans.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTUL

OTRD reveals newly renovated Robbers Cave Lodge, now open to public

WILBURTON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) is revealing the newly renovated Robbers Cave Lodge. The Robbers Cave Lodge went under some major renovations starting in Sept. 2021, and is now open to the public. Using the services of Lingo Construction, OTRD updated the interior...
WILBURTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
abandonedok.com

Eastern Oklahoma Tuberculosis Sanitorium – Harper Building

Historic Designation: • National Register of Historic Places (April 6, 2011) Status: • Abandoned • Endangered • Private Property. Just a stone’s throw away from the Old Choctaw Nation Indian Hospital is a building that sits alone on a hill as if it still stands proud of its contribution to medical history in Oklahoma. The Harper Building, also known as Harper Hall, was once a part of the Eastern Oklahoma Tuberculosis Sanitorium.
TALIHINA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Tap Water#Rolling Boil#Water Energy Supply#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance

Comments / 0

Community Policy