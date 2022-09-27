Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Teen Accused of Carjacking Ride-Share Drivers, Stealing Cars Listed for Sale on Social Media
A New Haven teen is accused of stealing several cars while posing as a potential buyer, then selling them, as well as carjacking two ride-share drivers, according to Wallingford police. Police said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 19-year-old from New Haven with carjacking, firearm and conspiracy...
3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
Police: 2 suspects fired gun from car before crash
Two men fired a gun from a car before crashing the vehicle in Bridgeport, police say.
PD: Rochelle Park Officer Nabs Cooking-Grease Thief Behind Route 17 Steakhouse
A grease bandit who was caught red-handed behind a Route 17 restaurant is suspected in a series of similar thefts that have saturated the area. Rashan Nix, 44, of Newark, has an extensive criminal history in several New Jersey counties and Pennsylvania and has joined the growing number of cooking oil thieves, investigators say.
Fourth arrest made in Milford home invasion, suspects dressed as Amazon delivery workers
MILFORD, Conn — A fourth arrest has been made in a Milford home invasion on January 10 in which the suspects dressed up as Amazon delivery workers. Theodore Jordan, 27, was issued an arrest warrant by the Milford Police Department. On January 10, a victim called the police to...
New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
Police: 1 car stolen, cash taken from 5 other vehicles in Oceanside
Police say the most important thing is for people to lock their cars and take their keys or their fobs inside the house.
Suspect sought for indecent exposure
Police said the male approached the victim, identifying himself as a medical student, asking if he could examine her feet, then exposing himself. Police said the victim called for help immediately, causing the suspect to flee.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Carjacking
2022-09-27@10:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 2019 red Rav 45 was taken at gunpoint by two black males on Ashley Street which is in the Beardsley Park area of town. I use to be able to warn you of carjacking’s until Ganim took the press radios away. I only found out because it was given to other towns to be on the lookout for it.
Wolcott man charged with hitting pedestrian in Southington, driving away
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wolcott man is in custody Tuesday after police said that he hit a pedestrian in April and then drove away. Nicholas Gothberg, 28, hit the pedestrian on April 27 in the area of Bristol and George streets, according to the Southington Department of Police Services. The victim was found in […]
Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
Register Citizen
New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death
BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
Police: Suspects wanted in shooting, slashing of 42-year-old man in the Bronx
A 42-year-old man was shot and slashed in the face Wednesday morning in the Tremont section of the Bronx.
NYPD: 2 men charged in armed robbery of Brooklyn bishop during sermon
Two men have been charged in federal court in the armed robbery of Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead back in July.
Suspect identified in Waterbury grocery store homicide
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jordan Savage earlier this month. Gelson Cruz, 22 of Waterbury is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Colonial Avenue on Sept.13 incident, police said. Authorities obtained an active arrest warrant which...
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
Register Citizen
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
Hartford police make arrest in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
Video shows moose on the loose in Connecticut parking lot
Officials estimate there are only about 100 moose in all of Connecticut.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: I-95 Crash
2022-09-28@1:11pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– A crash in the right lane I-95 northbound near exit 38. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
