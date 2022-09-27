ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Carjacking

2022-09-27@10:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 2019 red Rav 45 was taken at gunpoint by two black males on Ashley Street which is in the Beardsley Park area of town. I use to be able to warn you of carjacking’s until Ganim took the press radios away. I only found out because it was given to other towns to be on the lookout for it.
CBS New York

Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
Register Citizen

New Haven man charged in Branford overdose death

BRANFORD — Local police say they have arrested a man in connection with a 2021 drug overdose death. Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence for his role in the August 2021 death of a Branford resident, according to police. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in state Superior Court in New Haven on Thursday.
FOX 61

Suspect identified in Waterbury grocery store homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Jordan Savage earlier this month. Gelson Cruz, 22 of Waterbury is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place on Colonial Avenue on Sept.13 incident, police said. Authorities obtained an active arrest warrant which...
Register Citizen

Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford

WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
WTNH

Hartford police make arrest in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said. Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond. On Aug. 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial […]
DoingItLocal

Milford News: I-95 Crash

2022-09-28@1:11pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– A crash in the right lane I-95 northbound near exit 38. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
