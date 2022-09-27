Read full article on original website
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Heavy rain expected Friday night into Saturday
Conditions remain ideal today with sunshine and low 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains. Tropical Storm Ian is likely to make a second U.S. landfall along the South Carolina coastline Friday somewhere near Hilton Head up to Myrtle Beach. The center of the storm will reach western North Carolina by Saturday.
Storm Team 11: Remnants of Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rain this weekend
Enjoy the cool afternoon with mid to upper 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains. Hurricane Ian is a dangerous category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph. Ian will likely make landfall along the SW coast of Florida today between Sarasota and Cape Coral. Remnants of...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging a hospital from above and below and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile (520-square-kilometer) Moose Fire in east-central Idaho near the...
Tennessee National Guard on alert to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian
Tennessee National Guard on alert to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian. Tennessee National Guard on alert to deploy to Florida …. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. ETSU to begin selling beer at football games. ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Case...
Project On Track
(WJHL) Dr. Debra Bentley, Director of Project On Track with the Niswonger Foundation and Dr. Lisa Coons, Chief Academic Officer for the Tennessee Department of Education tell us about Project on Track, a $9 million dollar partnership that is helping students with reading and mathematics. For more information please visit www.NiswongerFoundation.org.
Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state’s elections remain secure following the revelation of a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law,...
Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote in an...
