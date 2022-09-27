ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Where is your heart?

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As children grow, they learn many things, especially what is valuable in life. They learn verbally, but more importantly, they learn by watching the behavior of the adults around them. A child’s natural tendency is toward acceptance and kindness, unless they are taught fear and hate. In the musical South Pacific, a song sums up this truth. “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear…it’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear…before you are six or seven or eight. You’ve got to be carefully taught” (Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II). Jesus Christ put it this way, “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also” (Matt. 6:21). What we value and treasure shouts to the world who and what we are. For what we value is where our heart will be, and what we will pass on to future generations.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Bart

Bart came in as a stray, so there is no history on him. We do know he’s sweet, friendly and very food motivated. He’s almost seven years old, which is the perfect age - his personality is set and the puppy problems are a thing of the past. He’s energetic and playful, but he’s also available for a cuddle session and a nice nap.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY student asked 1 question during trip to Europe, Africa: What do you think of Americans?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Apart from the routine necessities, Christina DeCaro packed a large dose of curiosity before her family embarked on an overseas vacation last summer. Christina, a Baldwinsville sixth-grader, traveled with mom Jennifer, dad Rocci and older sister Maria to England, France, Italy, Germany and Egypt. Rocci suggested to Christina that she survey the people she met with an interesting question:
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight

A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)

I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Doctor: With Covid-19 infections rising, ‘Please, wear a mask’ (Your Letters)

Rates of Covid-19 infection and hospitalization are rising in Onondaga County and surrounding areas, according to health department data. Let’s not have another winter of high rates of infection and suffering. Time to work together as a community to stay healthy, keep schools and businesses open, and not overwhelm our healthcare workers and hospitals. Please, wear a mask.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Person
Jesus Christ
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
#World Peace#Cny#Spiritual Care#Interfaith Works Of Cny
Syracuse.com

Another Central New York high school target of ‘copycat’ racist shooting threat

Solvay, N.Y. — A fourth Central New York high school — Solvay — has reported being the target of racist shooting threats on Monday. Solvay High School students alerted their principal Monday afternoon about a Snapchat circulating that appeared to threaten Solvay students on both Monday and Tuesday, Solvay Union Free School Superintendent Jay Tinklepaugh said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
SOLVAY, NY
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Syracuse.com

Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more

Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

