CNY Inspirations: Where is your heart?
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As children grow, they learn many things, especially what is valuable in life. They learn verbally, but more importantly, they learn by watching the behavior of the adults around them. A child’s natural tendency is toward acceptance and kindness, unless they are taught fear and hate. In the musical South Pacific, a song sums up this truth. “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear…it’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear…before you are six or seven or eight. You’ve got to be carefully taught” (Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II). Jesus Christ put it this way, “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also” (Matt. 6:21). What we value and treasure shouts to the world who and what we are. For what we value is where our heart will be, and what we will pass on to future generations.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Bart
Bart came in as a stray, so there is no history on him. We do know he’s sweet, friendly and very food motivated. He’s almost seven years old, which is the perfect age - his personality is set and the puppy problems are a thing of the past. He’s energetic and playful, but he’s also available for a cuddle session and a nice nap.
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
CNY student asked 1 question during trip to Europe, Africa: What do you think of Americans?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Apart from the routine necessities, Christina DeCaro packed a large dose of curiosity before her family embarked on an overseas vacation last summer. Christina, a Baldwinsville sixth-grader, traveled with mom Jennifer, dad Rocci and older sister Maria to England, France, Italy, Germany and Egypt. Rocci suggested to Christina that she survey the people she met with an interesting question:
Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight
A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)
I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
As more go homeless, can Syracuse’s builder of tiny homes play a bigger role in the solution?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The skunk was an unwelcome surprise. Eddie Piazza, 69, who lives in a tiny house on Bellevue Avenue, tried to trap a groundhog that was eating from his vegetable garden. A skunk instead got caught in the humane trap. So Piazza did what he and his...
Doctor: With Covid-19 infections rising, ‘Please, wear a mask’ (Your Letters)
Rates of Covid-19 infection and hospitalization are rising in Onondaga County and surrounding areas, according to health department data. Let’s not have another winter of high rates of infection and suffering. Time to work together as a community to stay healthy, keep schools and businesses open, and not overwhelm our healthcare workers and hospitals. Please, wear a mask.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
Police say shooting threats to various CNY school were likely sent by different people
Multiple Central New York schools were targeted by texts this week sent to students threatening violence using racist language, but the messages probably were not sent by the same person, according to police. The threats were sent to students of East-Syracuse Minoa Central High School, Solvay High School and three...
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
Chicken riggies, service spot-on at Syracuse’s Attilio’s Restaurant & Bar (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s the thing about ordering chicken riggies at a restaurant: Most versions are not very good. The signature dish of nearby Utica is often duplicated for its seemingly easy use of ingredients, but the finished product is either too spicy or not spicy enough, and the chicken is either dry or bland.
Kevin McCarthy to visit Syracuse for candidate his PAC called a ‘liberal elitist’
Washington – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to stop in Syracuse on Saturday to headline a fundraiser for Brandon Williams, the GOP nominee for Congress in Central New York. Tickets start at $1,000 per person to attend a private luncheon with McCarthy at Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse,...
ESM student made threat to shoot Black students at school, youth arrested, police say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — An East Syracuse Minoa high school student was charged Wednesday with making racist shooting threats that forced the high school to go remote this week, police said. The threatening text message said a shooting targeting Black students would happen at the school Monday. The shooting...
Another Central New York high school target of ‘copycat’ racist shooting threat
Solvay, N.Y. — A fourth Central New York high school — Solvay — has reported being the target of racist shooting threats on Monday. Solvay High School students alerted their principal Monday afternoon about a Snapchat circulating that appeared to threaten Solvay students on both Monday and Tuesday, Solvay Union Free School Superintendent Jay Tinklepaugh said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
Beer shortage? How Central NY brewers are coping with nationwide supply chain issues
In early August, the Seneca Street Brew Pub in Manlius shut down all the taps in its downstairs tasting room. The reason: A shortage of carbon dioxide, which is necessary to give beer its fizz and push it through the tap lines. Although the pub at 315 E. Seneca St....
Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more
Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
Dog bites, burned tents and busted tires: Syracuse bicyclist bags 51 capitols in 1 year
Bob Barnes’ cross-country route looks simple enough drawn on a foldup map, if a bit convoluted. Hit the crowded Northeast corner states, then swing west at North Carolina and make a straight shot to the coast. Skirt the Pacific, hang east and sweep the Southern states. Loop north toward the Great Lakes. Head to Washington.
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
