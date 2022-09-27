This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. As children grow, they learn many things, especially what is valuable in life. They learn verbally, but more importantly, they learn by watching the behavior of the adults around them. A child’s natural tendency is toward acceptance and kindness, unless they are taught fear and hate. In the musical South Pacific, a song sums up this truth. “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear…it’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear…before you are six or seven or eight. You’ve got to be carefully taught” (Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II). Jesus Christ put it this way, “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also” (Matt. 6:21). What we value and treasure shouts to the world who and what we are. For what we value is where our heart will be, and what we will pass on to future generations.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO