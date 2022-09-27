ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Party

Law & Crime

New Lawyer for Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Says Jan. 6 Trial Defense Will Be ‘Like a Little League Team Facing the New York Yankees,’ Seeks Special Master and Delay

Update—Sept. 13, 2022 at 6:04 p.m.: Hours after the publication of this story, a judge issued a minute order curtly denying Stewart Rhodes’s request to delay his trial and appoint a special master. The original story is below. Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist...
LAW
MSNBC

Stewart Rhodes and right-wing faux patriotism go on trial

The trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the extremist Oath Keepers organization, began with jury selection Tuesday. Rhodes and several members of his heavily armed militia have been charged with seditious conspiracy, among several other counts, over their alleged efforts “to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States.”
POLITICS
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
Republican Party
Vice

The Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Trial Is Here. And It’s Going to Be Weird.

The Oath Keepers’ trial for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection kicks off Tuesday. And it’s going to be weird. That’s because the leader of the far-right militant group, Stewart Rhodes, had a public blow-up with his own lawyers just a couple weeks ago. Now, Rhodes will be fighting for his freedom with an awkwardly divided legal team that has told the judge it’s flat-out not ready.
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Prosecutors In Oath Keepers Trial Aim To Prove Jan. 6 Plan

Federal prosecutors are gearing up to lay out their case this week against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other co-defendants linked to the anti-government far-right militia group. Hundreds of pages of court documents make the case against the group — the first to stand trial on charges of...
LAW
Ohio Capital Journal

Extremists embracing The Big Lie present enormous danger to democracy

As the nation prepares in just a few short weeks for yet another pivotal election, the answers and non-answers that many candidates are providing to questions asked of them about the results of the 2020 presidential election raise concerns about the future viability of our democracy. In that regard, one would think that of all […] The post Extremists embracing The Big Lie present enormous danger to democracy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

