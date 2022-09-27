Read full article on original website
‘Complete and Utter Nonsense’: Judge Denies ’11th Hour’ Request from Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes to Switch Lawyers, Delay Trial
The federal judge overseeing the government’s prosecution of members of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist group has denied what he called an “eleventh-hour” motion by the militia’s leader to change lawyers and postpone trial, which is set to start in under three weeks. Stewart Rhodes, who...
Members of the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, are asking for a change of venue before their upcoming sedition trial, citing the 'incessant negative publicity' of Jan. 6 defendants
"The 'Oath Keepers' have been all over the news," attorneys said in a Friday filing, decrying the "incessant negative publicity regarding J6 defendants."
New Lawyer for Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Says Jan. 6 Trial Defense Will Be ‘Like a Little League Team Facing the New York Yankees,’ Seeks Special Master and Delay
Update—Sept. 13, 2022 at 6:04 p.m.: Hours after the publication of this story, a judge issued a minute order curtly denying Stewart Rhodes’s request to delay his trial and appoint a special master. The original story is below. Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers extremist...
Stewart Rhodes and right-wing faux patriotism go on trial
The trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the extremist Oath Keepers organization, began with jury selection Tuesday. Rhodes and several members of his heavily armed militia have been charged with seditious conspiracy, among several other counts, over their alleged efforts “to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States.”
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Nick Fuentes’ Pro-Trump Video Urging A ‘White Uprising’ Reminds Us How Racists Love The GOP
White nationalist Nick Fuentes posted a video calling for a "white uprising," an end to Congress and predicting Donald Trump will win the 2022 election. The post Nick Fuentes’ Pro-Trump Video Urging A ‘White Uprising’ Reminds Us How Racists Love The GOP appeared first on NewsOne.
Judge Keeps Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial in D.C., Rejecting Claims of Juror Bias and Media Saturation
The federal judge overseeing the high-profile trial of several members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group has rejected the defendants’ latest effort to get the case moved out of Washington, D.C. Five members of the group — including founder Stewart Rhodes — are facing charges of seditious conspiracy...
The Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Trial Is Here. And It’s Going to Be Weird.
The Oath Keepers’ trial for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection kicks off Tuesday. And it’s going to be weird. That’s because the leader of the far-right militant group, Stewart Rhodes, had a public blow-up with his own lawyers just a couple weeks ago. Now, Rhodes will be fighting for his freedom with an awkwardly divided legal team that has told the judge it’s flat-out not ready.
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The...
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
The American right’s future involves waging a 'religious battle' against the left, leaders say at a conservative conference
MIAMI — In a luxury Miami resort earlier this month, leading conservative politicians, influencers and academics gathered to formulate a grand path forward for the American right. Repeatedly, speakers here framed the ongoing fight against the American left in biblical terms — a “religious battle” in which Republicans must...
Prosecutors In Oath Keepers Trial Aim To Prove Jan. 6 Plan
Federal prosecutors are gearing up to lay out their case this week against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other co-defendants linked to the anti-government far-right militia group. Hundreds of pages of court documents make the case against the group — the first to stand trial on charges of...
Lizzo Plays 200-Year-Old Flute Owned by a Former President
Lizzo just played an instrument with a whole lot of history. During the 34-year-old singer's Tuesday concert at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena, Lizzo played a crystal flute gifted to President James Madison by Claude Laurent in 1813, which currently resides at the Library of Congress. "I want everybody to...
OnPolitics: What we learned in the courtroom for the Oath Keepers' trial
The highest-level Capitol riot case so far, and more top news out of Washington.
Extremists embracing The Big Lie present enormous danger to democracy
As the nation prepares in just a few short weeks for yet another pivotal election, the answers and non-answers that many candidates are providing to questions asked of them about the results of the 2020 presidential election raise concerns about the future viability of our democracy. In that regard, one would think that of all […] The post Extremists embracing The Big Lie present enormous danger to democracy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
