Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Oz puts billboard claiming Fetterman is ‘soft on crime’ in middle of Braddock
Comparing his opponent’s record to toilet paper that’s “soft on bottoms,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put up a billboard near Democrat John Fetterman’s home in Braddock on Wednesday that calls the former mayor “soft on crime.”. Mr. Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gathering on Grant gains momentum in Vandergrift
A new seasonal monthly event in Vandergrift has proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Gathering on Grant, a community-based food and vendor festival, debuted in May. Lead organizer Eric Mikula said the event has been a great success. “It’s been wonderful. The response from our neighbors has been great. We have...
CBS News
Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for people with disabilities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and with that, a new study from WalletHub has been released that shares which cities across the country are best suited for people with disabilities. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults, or...
nextpittsburgh.com
CMU wants to rezone a residential part of Squirrel Hill for institutional use
There are 11 homes on Devonshire Road in the part of Squirrel Hill that everyone calls Oakland. It is a gem of a cul-de-sac tucked off of Fifth Avenue between Carnegie Mellon University’s Mudge House and the WQED offices and studios. In 1997, Carnegie Mellon University began purchasing homes...
Former Pittsburgh entrepreneur sentenced to prison time for defrauding government
PITTSBURGH — Arlinda Moriarty appeared to have it all: a booming business, awards for her work, and a proclamation from the city. But the feds say all that time, she was the ringleader of an elaborate conspiracy to steal money from the government. Moriarty left the federal courthouse Wednesday...
sopghreporter.com
Mt. Oliver Council looks at parking, considers support for gun argument
The September public meeting of the Mt. Oliver Borough Council included a short presentation from Ceasefire PA asking the council to support a brief being filed before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court concerning local municipalities' rights to limit firearms. In attendance at the meeting were Council members Amber McGough, Tina Reft,...
wtae.com
Summer Lee, other elected officials hold hearing on hospital workforce crisis
PITTSBURGH — State Rep. Summer Lee (D-Allegheny County) and other state and city officials held a hearing in Pittsburgh Monday on what they're describing as a hospital workforce crisis. The hearing lasted over four hours, with Pittsburgh-area health care workers testifying on their experiences working in an "increasingly catastrophic"...
PennLive’s fall 2022 voters’ guide: Lieutenant Governor
The candidates below are running for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and are in the order as presented on the ballot. In addition to general questions, the candidates were invited to provide links to their stance on abortion. Those links, when available, are provided below. Austin Davis. Party: Democrat. County: Allegheny. Occupation:...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry woman, family sentenced for $87M Medicaid fraud
A Cranberry Township woman was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months in prison for her role in collecting more than $87 million in illegal state Medicaid payments through four entities she operated with family members. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Arlinda Moriarty, 53, on counts of health care fraud, conspiracy...
Officials urge preparedness, insurance coverage in wake of Westmoreland flooding
More than 80 homes in Unity and Hempfield townships were damaged on Aug. 5 when a storm dumped 5 inches of rain on the area, causing flash flooding. But only four of those dwellings were covered by flood insurance, according to state Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Hempfield. That local statistic punctuated...
Former director of Fayette County Association for the Blind facing nearly 500 charges for theft
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The former Fayette County Association for the Blind executive director is facing nearly 500 charges after police say he stole funds from the nonprofit. According to a criminal complaint, the Board of Directors at the nonprofit contacted Uniontown City police and requested a meeting with Chief Jason Cox on July 30, 2021.
Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Representing Black excellence’…Latest cohort graduates from ‘Executive Leadership Academy’
THE ADVANCED LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE’S 2022 COHORT GRADUATING CLASS OF THE “EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP ACADEMY.” IT’S THE PROGRAM’S FOURTH COHORT. The Advanced Leadership Institute just graduated another cohort of African Americans from its highly-acclaimed “Executive Leadership Academy” program. Which means that as you look to...
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
Allegheny County to launch pilot program for low-income public transit users
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Tuesday that the county will soon be embark on a 12-month pilot program to provide some low-income transit users with discounted transit passes, with the goal of potentially launching a permanent program in late 2023. The program is being facilitated through the county’s Department...
Police Cruisers 'Engulfed In Flames' At Training Academy In Pennsylvania
Three police cruisers we're burned in a parking lot directly adjacent to a Police Training Academy in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 28, authorities say. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Pittsburgh Police were called to the vehicle fire in Zone 1 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Work begins on reforming the Hawkins Village housing complex
RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - The transformation of the Hawkins Village public housing community in Rankin is underway.Once completed, it'll be known as Heritage Highlands.It'll include 105 apartments, a community room, and supportive services."Now that the land has been flattened, it's cleared, look around behind me all you see is green, beautiful green trees and stuff, it looks to me like it will create a wonderful community for folks to live and raise their families and that's what's exciting about it," said Sen. Jay Costa (D-PA).All units will be restricted to tenants with household incomes at or below 60% of the area median income.
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Organizer, Outdoor Educator, and more
Community Organizer. Local grassroots nonprofit Pittsburghers for Public Transit is seeking a full-time organizer to mobilize actions for more equitable, affordable, and sustainable transit services. Responsibilities include developing and conducting a member outreach plan, mobilizing members, assisting with strategic planning, writing blogs and developing social media posts, and more. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub
We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
Former Washington County deputy accused of impersonating officer to be dismissed from prior charges
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A former Washington County deputy is behind bars after police said he impersonated an officer and tried to be dismissed from prior criminal charges against him. According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, Andreas Veneris was arrested after police said he presented himself as a...
