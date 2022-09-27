ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gathering on Grant gains momentum in Vandergrift

A new seasonal monthly event in Vandergrift has proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Gathering on Grant, a community-based food and vendor festival, debuted in May. Lead organizer Eric Mikula said the event has been a great success. “It’s been wonderful. The response from our neighbors has been great. We have...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for people with disabilities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and with that, a new study from WalletHub has been released that shares which cities across the country are best suited for people with disabilities. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults, or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
South Oakland, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
sopghreporter.com

Mt. Oliver Council looks at parking, considers support for gun argument

The September public meeting of the Mt. Oliver Borough Council included a short presentation from Ceasefire PA asking the council to support a brief being filed before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court concerning local municipalities' rights to limit firearms. In attendance at the meeting were Council members Amber McGough, Tina Reft,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Summer Lee, other elected officials hold hearing on hospital workforce crisis

PITTSBURGH — State Rep. Summer Lee (D-Allegheny County) and other state and city officials held a hearing in Pittsburgh Monday on what they're describing as a hospital workforce crisis. The hearing lasted over four hours, with Pittsburgh-area health care workers testifying on their experiences working in an "increasingly catastrophic"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive’s fall 2022 voters’ guide: Lieutenant Governor

The candidates below are running for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and are in the order as presented on the ballot. In addition to general questions, the candidates were invited to provide links to their stance on abortion. Those links, when available, are provided below. Austin Davis. Party: Democrat. County: Allegheny. Occupation:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nancy Caroline
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry woman, family sentenced for $87M Medicaid fraud

A Cranberry Township woman was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months in prison for her role in collecting more than $87 million in illegal state Medicaid payments through four entities she operated with family members. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Arlinda Moriarty, 53, on counts of health care fraud, conspiracy...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Work begins on reforming the Hawkins Village housing complex

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - The transformation of the Hawkins Village public housing community in Rankin is underway.Once completed, it'll be known as Heritage Highlands.It'll include 105 apartments, a community room, and supportive services."Now that the land has been flattened, it's cleared, look around behind me all you see is green, beautiful green trees and stuff, it looks to me like it will create a wonderful community for folks to live and raise their families and that's what's exciting about it," said Sen. Jay Costa (D-PA).All units will be restricted to tenants with household incomes at or below 60% of the area median income.
RANKIN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Organizer, Outdoor Educator, and more

Community Organizer. Local grassroots nonprofit Pittsburghers for Public Transit is seeking a full-time organizer to mobilize actions for more equitable, affordable, and sustainable transit services. Responsibilities include developing and conducting a member outreach plan, mobilizing members, assisting with strategic planning, writing blogs and developing social media posts, and more. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub

We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
PITTSBURGH, PA

