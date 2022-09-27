Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Civil War graffiti saying "Yanks caught hell" is the oldest graffiti found in this rare 1850s houseAnita DurairajBrandy Station, VA
Related
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Artfest in McLean canceled due to predicted weather this weekend
McLean Project for the Arts is canceling the 2022 MPAartfest, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 in McLean Central Park, due to predicted rainfall associated with Hurricane Ian. The decision was made in conjunction with the Fairfax County Park Authority and local weather experts, in anticipation of the 2-3 inches...
Inside Nova
Pick Your Own Great Pumpkin
Charlie Brown only wished he had the selection of pumpkins we enjoy in our area. These local farms and orchards are open for picking pumpkins, apples, pears, and the like. Take a trip to one (or all three) and pick your own great pumpkin!. Stribling Orchard. 11587 Poverty Hollow Lane,...
Inside Nova
Pedestrian killed walking on Balls Ford Road in Manassas area
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being struck by an SUV on Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and walking in the road with traffic when he was hit by 2022 GMC Terrain traveling east on Balls Ford near Copper Mine Road just after 8 p.m., police said.
Inside Nova
McLean resident chosen to Guilford College Athletic Hall of Fame
Former Langley High School tennis player Kevin Pendergrast recently was selected to the Guilford College Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The induction ceremony will be Oct. 8 at the Greensboro, N.C., college. The late Pendergrast, who died from a rare adrenal-gland cancer in 2015 at age 40, is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
VIDEO: Stratford students demand answers as school closes
Jared Foretek covers Prince William County Public Schools, the city of Manassas and transportation news across Northern Virginia. Reach him at jforetek@insidenova.com.
Inside Nova
New apartment complex designed to boost housing for veterans
The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) recently marked the grand opening of Lucille and Bruce Terwilliger Place, the nonprofit developer’s new affordable-housing development and new home to American Legion Post 139 in the Virginia Square neighborhood. APAH was joined by its partners, funders, supporters and the U.S. Secretary...
Inside Nova
Colgan sweeps top spots at Cardinal District Golf Tournament
Colgan’s Aiden Patterson defeated his teammate Chris Wittman in a 3-hole playoff tiebreaker Wednesday to win the Cardinal District individual golf title. Both players had tied with an 82. Colgan won the overall team title with 335 points. Woodbridge was second with 370 followed by Forest Park (402), Potomac...
Inside Nova
More Fairfax students getting access to free public transit
Since 2018, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Pass + Metrobus program has let Justice High School students ride for free on Metrobuses and Fairfax Connector and City of Fairfax CUE buses. Fairfax County and Fairfax city officials gathered at George C. Marshall High School Sept. 22 to celebrate the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
High school football: Rushing, passing, receiving, scoring leaders (Prince William County)
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg. Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 75, 928, 14, 12.4. Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 76, 112, 67.9, 975, 16, 2. Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 43, 88, 48.9, 699, 9, 6. Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 59, 93, 63.4, 548, 7, 3. Braden Boggs (Battlefield) 36, 52, 69.2, 576, 9,...
Inside Nova
InFive: Denny's murder conviction, watching Hurricane Ian and what's the toll?
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. One of two men charged in a deadly shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's restaurant has been found guilty on 45 counts, including second-degree murder, in connection with the Dec. 26, 2019 crime. 4. School hiring practices. After a Fairfax County...
Inside Nova
After 21 years, police connect name to victim of gunshot
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
Inside Nova
Virginia's Youngkin donates third quarter salary to veteran-run nonprofit
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third quarter salary, about $43,700, to a veteran-run nonprofit that provides services to veterans and students to help them transition to the workforce. The governor presented the check to G3 Community Services at its Stafford headquarters during a news...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Contract will support upgrades to water mains in Vienna
The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 26 approved a $1.25 million contract with Crown Construction Service to improve water mains within the town’s water-service area. The contractor will install new water mains and meters, repair aging infrastructure such as valves and hydrants, and take steps to improve the water system’s functionality.
Inside Nova
Fairfax man charged with killing 82-year-old father
A 36-year-old Fairfax County man is charged with killing his father Tuesday afternoon in their home in the Rose Hill area. At 2:37 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Justis Place for a death investigation. Talat Hassanein, 82, was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Rescue workers pronounced Talat dead at the scene. Talat lived in the home with his adult sons, who were present at the time.
Inside Nova
‘Familial’ human trafficking on the rise across region
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He previously held similar events in southwest Virginia and...
Inside Nova
Airports Authority board likely to be back in person for October meeting
For an agency whose success depends in large part on convincing the public that it’s safe to congregate and move about the nation and world, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority does seem, from the outside looking in, to be stuck in duck-and-cover mode when it comes to COVID response.
Inside Nova
Report: More background, reference checks after Fairfax school counselor dismissal
After a Fairfax County counselor managed to stay on the job for 20 months after his first sex crime arrest and conviction, the county’s school system ordered an independent look into what went wrong and how to prevent a similar siltation in the future. Some of the report’s results and recommendations were released to the public on Tuesday.
Inside Nova
Jury convicts Manassas man in 2019 Denny's robbery, murder
One of two men charged in a deadly shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's restaurant has been found guilty on 45 counts in connection with the Dec. 26, 2019 crime. A jury in Prince William County on Tuesday found Jordan Anderson of Manassas guilty on charges that include second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, 17 counts of abduction, robbery, attempted robbery, burglary at night with the intent to commit robbery and 22 counts of use or display of a firearm in a felony.
Inside Nova
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
Inside Nova
Is it worth it to you? What drivers are paying on new I-66 Express Lanes
Morning and evening commuters want to get where they’re going quickly, but for many, cost is part of the equation. At about 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, drivers contemplating the use of the 9-mile stretch of newly-opened express lanes on Interstate 66 from Gainesville to Centreville, Virginia, saw the cost was $6.50.
Comments / 0