A 36-year-old Fairfax County man is charged with killing his father Tuesday afternoon in their home in the Rose Hill area. At 2:37 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Justis Place for a death investigation. Talat Hassanein, 82, was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Rescue workers pronounced Talat dead at the scene. Talat lived in the home with his adult sons, who were present at the time.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO