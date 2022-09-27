ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Inside Nova

UPDATED: Artfest in McLean canceled due to predicted weather this weekend

McLean Project for the Arts is canceling the 2022 MPAartfest, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 in McLean Central Park, due to predicted rainfall associated with Hurricane Ian. The decision was made in conjunction with the Fairfax County Park Authority and local weather experts, in anticipation of the 2-3 inches...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Pick Your Own Great Pumpkin

Charlie Brown only wished he had the selection of pumpkins we enjoy in our area. These local farms and orchards are open for picking pumpkins, apples, pears, and the like. Take a trip to one (or all three) and pick your own great pumpkin!. Stribling Orchard. 11587 Poverty Hollow Lane,...
NOKESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Pedestrian killed walking on Balls Ford Road in Manassas area

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being struck by an SUV on Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and walking in the road with traffic when he was hit by 2022 GMC Terrain traveling east on Balls Ford near Copper Mine Road just after 8 p.m., police said.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

McLean resident chosen to Guilford College Athletic Hall of Fame

Former Langley High School tennis player Kevin Pendergrast recently was selected to the Guilford College Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The induction ceremony will be Oct. 8 at the Greensboro, N.C., college. The late Pendergrast, who died from a rare adrenal-gland cancer in 2015 at age 40, is...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

New apartment complex designed to boost housing for veterans

The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) recently marked the grand opening of Lucille and Bruce Terwilliger Place, the nonprofit developer’s new affordable-housing development and new home to American Legion Post 139 in the Virginia Square neighborhood. APAH was joined by its partners, funders, supporters and the U.S. Secretary...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Colgan sweeps top spots at Cardinal District Golf Tournament

Colgan’s Aiden Patterson defeated his teammate Chris Wittman in a 3-hole playoff tiebreaker Wednesday to win the Cardinal District individual golf title. Both players had tied with an 82. Colgan won the overall team title with 335 points. Woodbridge was second with 370 followed by Forest Park (402), Potomac...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

More Fairfax students getting access to free public transit

Since 2018, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Pass + Metrobus program has let Justice High School students ride for free on Metrobuses and Fairfax Connector and City of Fairfax CUE buses. Fairfax County and Fairfax city officials gathered at George C. Marshall High School Sept. 22 to celebrate the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

After 21 years, police connect name to victim of gunshot

It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia's Youngkin donates third quarter salary to veteran-run nonprofit

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third quarter salary, about $43,700, to a veteran-run nonprofit that provides services to veterans and students to help them transition to the workforce. The governor presented the check to G3 Community Services at its Stafford headquarters during a news...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Contract will support upgrades to water mains in Vienna

The Vienna Town Council on Sept. 26 approved a $1.25 million contract with Crown Construction Service to improve water mains within the town’s water-service area. The contractor will install new water mains and meters, repair aging infrastructure such as valves and hydrants, and take steps to improve the water system’s functionality.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax man charged with killing 82-year-old father

A 36-year-old Fairfax County man is charged with killing his father Tuesday afternoon in their home in the Rose Hill area. At 2:37 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 5500 block of Justis Place for a death investigation. Talat Hassanein, 82, was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Rescue workers pronounced Talat dead at the scene. Talat lived in the home with his adult sons, who were present at the time.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

‘Familial’ human trafficking on the rise across region

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He previously held similar events in southwest Virginia and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Jury convicts Manassas man in 2019 Denny's robbery, murder

One of two men charged in a deadly shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's restaurant has been found guilty on 45 counts in connection with the Dec. 26, 2019 crime. A jury in Prince William County on Tuesday found Jordan Anderson of Manassas guilty on charges that include second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, 17 counts of abduction, robbery, attempted robbery, burglary at night with the intent to commit robbery and 22 counts of use or display of a firearm in a felony.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs

(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Is it worth it to you? What drivers are paying on new I-66 Express Lanes

Morning and evening commuters want to get where they’re going quickly, but for many, cost is part of the equation. At about 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, drivers contemplating the use of the 9-mile stretch of newly-opened express lanes on Interstate 66 from Gainesville to Centreville, Virginia, saw the cost was $6.50.
CENTREVILLE, VA

