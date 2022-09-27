ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Ireland

BBC

Prison service aims to recruit 100 staff despite funding problems

The Northern Ireland Prison Service has said that despite funding problems, it intends to recruit more than 100 staff to keep NI jails running. Its director general, Ronnie Armour, said it would be hiring the staff "in the hope" more money becomes available. "If we stop recruitment we can't run...
U.K.
BBC

Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police actions in releasing offender contributed to double murder, coroner rules

The actions of police in releasing a violent offender contributed to the deaths of two people who were beaten to death in Belfast, a coroner has ruled.Coroner Joe McCrisken said that Sean Hegarty should not have been released from custody on December 9 2013, just days before Caron Smyth, 40, and Finbar McGrillen, 42, were murdered at Ravenhill Court.Hegarty, formerly of Grainne House in the New Lodge area of Belfast, and Ciaran Nugent, formerly of the Simon Community on the Falls Road, were jailed for the double murder in 2015.But the inquest was conducted to ascertain if the actions of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mike Nesbitt
BBC

Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip

A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dundee drug dealer in high-speed police chase jailed

A drug dealer who led police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a parked car has been sent to prison for two years. Steven Whyte was pursued after two officers spotted him going through a red light in his Ford Focus. He was also found with cocaine with a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

East Belfast: Three 'commercial suppliers' of cocaine are sentenced

Three men described by a judge as "commercial suppliers" of cocaine and cannabis have received jail sentences. They were convicted of dealing drugs in east Belfast in 2020. Brothers Mark, 42, and Glenn Rainey, 36, were each given six-year sentences and 34-year-old William Hunter was given a 40-month sentence. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Recruiting#The Policing Board
BBC

CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arrests during Operation Unicorn were not for protesting, police say

Arrests made during events to commemorate the death of the Queen in Scotland were not to do with protests, Police Scotland has said.Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone reflected on the policing response during Operation Unicorn at a Scottish Police Authority (SPA) meeting on Thursday.Sir Iain praised the efforts of the service in ensuring events relating to the Queen’s death were held “safely, securely and with dignity”.He said: “As is so often the case in times of sadness or national challenge, duty requires policing to step forward with compassion and professionalism – individuals within the police service setting aside personal plans...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
Northern Ireland
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
WORLD
BBC

Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments

Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
HEALTH
BBC

Ballymena bus firm Nu-Track closes with 65 jobs lost

The Ballymena-based bus and coach manufacturer Nu-Track has announced its closure. According to its latest accounts, the firm employed 65 staff in 2021 and reported a loss of £600,000. In a letter seen by BBC News NI, staff were told that the company was closing on 22 September. All...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

