BBC
Prison service aims to recruit 100 staff despite funding problems
The Northern Ireland Prison Service has said that despite funding problems, it intends to recruit more than 100 staff to keep NI jails running. Its director general, Ronnie Armour, said it would be hiring the staff "in the hope" more money becomes available. "If we stop recruitment we can't run...
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Police actions in releasing offender contributed to double murder, coroner rules
The actions of police in releasing a violent offender contributed to the deaths of two people who were beaten to death in Belfast, a coroner has ruled.Coroner Joe McCrisken said that Sean Hegarty should not have been released from custody on December 9 2013, just days before Caron Smyth, 40, and Finbar McGrillen, 42, were murdered at Ravenhill Court.Hegarty, formerly of Grainne House in the New Lodge area of Belfast, and Ciaran Nugent, formerly of the Simon Community on the Falls Road, were jailed for the double murder in 2015.But the inquest was conducted to ascertain if the actions of...
Police launch investigation after TV host Nicky Campbell said he was 'badly beaten' in abuse at his old school in Edinburgh
A police investigation has been launched into historic claims of abuse at a top independent school after BBC presenter Nicky Campbell alleged he was seriously abused there as a schoolboy. The Radio 5 Live Breakfast host claimed he had suffered abuse during his time at Edinburgh Academy in Scotland in...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip
A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
BBC
Dundee drug dealer in high-speed police chase jailed
A drug dealer who led police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a parked car has been sent to prison for two years. Steven Whyte was pursued after two officers spotted him going through a red light in his Ford Focus. He was also found with cocaine with a...
BBC
East Belfast: Three 'commercial suppliers' of cocaine are sentenced
Three men described by a judge as "commercial suppliers" of cocaine and cannabis have received jail sentences. They were convicted of dealing drugs in east Belfast in 2020. Brothers Mark, 42, and Glenn Rainey, 36, were each given six-year sentences and 34-year-old William Hunter was given a 40-month sentence. The...
BBC
CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
Arrests during Operation Unicorn were not for protesting, police say
Arrests made during events to commemorate the death of the Queen in Scotland were not to do with protests, Police Scotland has said.Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone reflected on the policing response during Operation Unicorn at a Scottish Police Authority (SPA) meeting on Thursday.Sir Iain praised the efforts of the service in ensuring events relating to the Queen’s death were held “safely, securely and with dignity”.He said: “As is so often the case in times of sadness or national challenge, duty requires policing to step forward with compassion and professionalism – individuals within the police service setting aside personal plans...
BBC
'Toxic culture' of abuse at mental health hospital revealed by BBC secret filming
Humiliated, abused and isolated for weeks - patients were put at risk due to a "toxic culture" at one of the UK's biggest mental health hospitals, BBC Panorama can reveal. An undercover reporter at the Edenfield Centre filmed staff using restraint inappropriately and patients enduring long seclusions in small, bare rooms.
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
Dangerous NHS England hospital roofs ‘will not be fixed until 2035’
Dangerous roofs that could collapse at any time at hospitals across England will not be fixed until 2035, NHS bosses have admitted. The disclosure came in NHS England’s response to a freedom of information request from the Liberal Democrats about hospitals that have roofs at risk of falling down on to staff, patients and equipment.
BBC
I went undercover to expose abuse at a mental health hospital
A vulnerable young woman is locked on the other side of a thick glass window, crying like I have never heard anyone cry before. For hours I have been sitting outside the small room, listening to her desperate pleas to be let out. This is the image that haunts me...
BBC
Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: NI avoid Nations League relegation as dismal campaign ends
Northern Ireland managed to retain their Nations League third-tier status despite a dismal 3-1 defeat by Greece. With Cyprus losing in Kosovo it meant Northern Ireland avoided having to face a Group C relegation play-off. A goalkeeping error from Bailey Peacock-Farrell gifted Dimitris Pelkas an early opener but Shayne Lavery...
BBC
Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments
Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
Judges wrong to bail defendants due to barristers’ strike, high court rules
DPP wins challenge to rulings which have led to release of potentially dangerous people
BBC
Ballymena bus firm Nu-Track closes with 65 jobs lost
The Ballymena-based bus and coach manufacturer Nu-Track has announced its closure. According to its latest accounts, the firm employed 65 staff in 2021 and reported a loss of £600,000. In a letter seen by BBC News NI, staff were told that the company was closing on 22 September. All...
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
