ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Mark Meadows Received Hundreds of Texts About Overturning 2020 Election, New Book Claims

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYtco_0iBorm3t00
AFP via Getty

Previously unreported messages sent to Mark Meadows about ways to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election result have been published in a new book. The messages, which were given by former White House chief of staff Meadows to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, include a group chat with Trump cabinet officials and plans to object to Biden’s certification on Jan. 6 by GOP members of Congress and a former U.S. attorney. While many of Meadows’ texts have already been made public, the new messages disclosed in The Breach by former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman show alarming evidence of how all three branches of government were apparently attempting to come up with plans to thwart the election result being certified, it’s claimed.

Read it at The Guardian

Comments / 10

Trumps Sharpie
2d ago

Make no mistake about it... Nancy Pelosi is responsible for the staged protest on January 6th and should be held fully accountable after the midterms after she is fired by San Francisco.

Reply(3)
3
Related
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denver Riggleman
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.The hurricane also caused the Jan...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Afp#Getty Previously#Gop#Republican#Guardian
The Independent

White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
POTUS
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
The List

Legal Expert Explains Why A Viral Photo From The Mar-A-Lago Raid Is So Concerning

Once an American president leaves office, they get a number of privileges and perks. Each year, they get paid the same salary a Cabinet Secretary would make, which is upwards of $200,000, via Reader's Digest. They also get money to pay for staff, funeral costs are covered, and they get Secret Service protection for life. Another thing they traditionally get is access to intelligence briefings; however, that is determined by the current president. President Joe Biden banned former president Donald Trump — who has called for a redo of the 2020 election — from receiving the briefings former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are currently on the list to receive, per The New York Times. Biden told CBS News part of the reasoning behind the decision: "What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy