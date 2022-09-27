Read full article on original website
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Collider
Taika Waititi's 'Time Bandits' Series Adds Lisa Kudrow, Rachel House & More to Cast
Back in 2019, it was reported that Academy Award winner Taika Waititi would be making a series adaptation of the 1981 film Time Bandits for Apple TV+. Not much news has been released on the adaptation since, until today. The streamer has announced the cast who will be leading the series, and it includes former Friends star Lisa Kudrow.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Collider
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Beverly Hills Cop 4: More Original Cast Join Eddie Murphy in Netflix Sequel
Espresso with lemon tweeests for everybody! Now that Netflix‘s Beverly Hills Cop sequel has added four more cast members from the original movie. Eddie Murphy himself has been attached to the new sequel since November of the year 2019, when Netflix first secured the rights from Paramount. Now, Judge...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal
HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023. It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.The trailer features...
AMC’s ‘Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Clearly, AMC’s new take on Interview With The Vampire doesn’t suck. Ahead of the series premiere on October 2, AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season. And not only that, the second season will head the action over to Europe. Interview With The Vampire: European Vacation, anyone? “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” showrunner Rolin Jones said via a press released provided to Decider. “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books....
Connie Nielsen to Lead Psychological Thriller ‘Follow Me’ From Catalyst Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Connie Nielsen is set to star in the psychological thriller “Follow Me” from Catalyst Studios. The “Gladiator” and “Wonder Woman” star will play the lead role in the film, directed by auteur Siri Rødnes (“A Gambler’s Guide to Dying”). Sam Hunt (“Chicago PD,” ”Empire”) and Stef Dawson (The Hunger Games trilogy, “The Dust Walker”), will co-star opposite Nielsen. Principal photography will begin in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 25. The film is being produced by Devin DiGonno for Catalyst Studios. Holly Levow, Mark Pennell and Paul Kampf are executive producing. Written by Catalyst’s Mark Pennell, “Follow Me” is described as a “tense” psychological thriller...
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson & Whoopi Goldberg Board Tony Goldwyn-Directed ‘Inappropriate Behavior’
Tony Goldwyn has set an all-star cast for his newest feature Inappropriate Behavior, with two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Blonde), two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro (The Comeback Trail), two-time Emmy nom Rose Byrne (Physical), Oscar nom Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial), three-time Emmy nominee Rainn Wilson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg (Till) and William Fitzgerald signing on for roles.
Lisa Kudrow has been cast in a remake of the 1981 film Time Bandits about a boy who discovers a time-traveling portal with Taika Waititi as director
Lisa Kudrow has a new show lined up. The beauty will star in Taika Waititi's Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, Deadline reported on Wednesday. The 59-year-old Friends actress will play a character named Penelope in the show. The comedienne joins a cast which already boasts Kal-El Tuck from Unseeing Evil,...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Unveils Trailer for Highly Anticipated Drama
Last of Us Day brought us our most extensive look at the HBO adaptation of the hit Naughty Dog videogame to date. The excitement for the series has been off the charts, and now, we have our first trailer. The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of...
digitalspy.com
Interview with the Vampire TV series future revealed already ahead of first episode
Interview with the Vampire's TV adaptation from AMC hasn't even aired its first episode, but the network has already greenlit a second season. As reported by TVLine, the second run will be eight episodes long and move the action from New Orleans to Europe. In a statement, AMC's original programming...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
IGN
The Last of Us: HBO Series Gets a First Full Trailer
Update: We've gotten a first full trailer for HBO's The Last of Us series:. Released as part of the Last of Us Day celebrations, the mostly wordless trailer gives us our first glimpses at live-action Clickers, the overgrown United States landscape, characters old and new, and even that iconic opening scene from the game.
Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston to Join Jodie Foster in True Detective Season 4
The cast of True Detective: Night Country is growing. HBO has added British TV staples Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Andor) and Christopher Eccleston (Dr. Who, The Leftovers) to the cast, as well as John Hawkes (Deadwood), Finn Bennett, and Anna Lambe. The group joins previously announced series leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.
