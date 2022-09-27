Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
hubcityradio.com
SD PUC set hearing for the North Bend Wind Farm project
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The permitting process for a proposed wind farm along the Hughes/Hyde County is moving again after being put on pause this spring. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved a joint stipulation and second revised procedural schedule for the 72-turbine North Bend Wind Farm project. Arron Scheibe with May Adam, the Pierre law firm representing North Bend, says North Bend is good with the proposed schedule.
newscenter1.tv
Tunnel inspections planned for the Custer area
CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will be conducting bi-annual tunnel inspections the week of Monday, Oct. 3 in the Black Hills area. People driving in the area should be prepared for traffic delays and possible closures of the Needles Highway and Highway 16A at Iron Mountain Road.
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
KELOLAND TV
Political sign rule reminder from South Dakota Department of Transportation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With election day just six weeks away, political signs are starting to pop up all over communities in South Dakota. Code enforcement officials are reminding everyone that it is illegal to place signs in public rights-of-way or medians. This includes the boulevard areas of homes, public rights-of-way along streets and railroad areas, city parks and areas that can block the sight of traffic.
hubcityradio.com
SD PUC to hold public meeting dealing with request for Xcel Energy’s rate hike
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will hold a public meeting on Xcel Energy’s request to raise their electric rates by about nineteen percent. Commissioner Gary Hanson says it’s important to get the public feedback. Commissioner Kristie Fiegen says it should be easily accessible. Commissioner Chairman...
KELOLAND TV
No one hurt in Huron camper fire
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a Monday morning fire in the west-central part of Huron. The Huron Fire Department says it happened in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue Southwest just after 11 a.m. Crews arriving on scene found a camper on fire. Officials say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down as 4 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.
hubcityradio.com
Better Business Bureau of South Dakota offers advice to deal with inflation
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- With unprecedented inflation continuing, the Better Business Bureau of South Dakota has some tips on savings for consumers. Jessie Schmidt with the BBB says one area to look at is food. She says it might be a good idea to take a look at your utility bill. Schmidt...
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
newscenter1.tv
Why the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is opposed to potential legislation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A piece of legislation that South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners (PUC) were against was removed before the bill that it was attached to was passed by Senate, Tuesday. PUC are prepared for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to continue pushing it. “Now, we understand that Senator...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are South Dakota Drivers Required to Pull over for Funeral Processions?
A funeral procession, chances are it's something every South Dakota driver has encountered at least a few times in their life while being behind the wheel. The question is, are you fully up to speed with the driving laws regarding funeral processions once you do encounter one?. Let's find out.
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
hubcityradio.com
Josh Haeder running for a 2nd term as South Dakota State Treasurer
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder is running for a second, four-year term. He says there are programs he wants to follow up on. Haeder says he is the face of the cash return program for a reason. Haeder says he wants to continue the financial literacy classes...
slhn.org
SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota
A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
KELOLAND TV
‘Our Farm’ welcoming guests in rural Turner County
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — There is an allure to spending time and working outdoors; it’s a point especially driven home by the feel, colors and mood of the fall season. These scenes are just about heaven for Lane Mellegaard. “It’s so peaceful down here,” Mellegaard said. “It’s...
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend
One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem celebrates South Dakota’s continued AAA credit rating
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem celebrated Fitch Ratings’ reaffirmation of South Dakota’s AAA credit rating. “This rating again demonstrates that our conservative fiscal policies are working,” said Governor Noem. “Our administration has made it a priority to not raise taxes. We’ve paid off bonds and debt, balanced our budget, and grown our economy, which has resulted in this good news.”
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota State Lottery sees growth in sales & revenue
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota State Lottery reported continued growth in sales and revenue in the last fiscal year. Director Norm Lingle said scratch ticket sales set a record. Lingle says lotto ticket sales were also up. Lingle says video lottery revenue was also up significantly. Lingle told the Lottery...
Comments / 0