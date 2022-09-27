Read full article on original website
QB Russell Wilson on struggling Broncos offense: 'It's going to be unstoppable'
QB Russell Wilson is like a used car salesman trying to sell the rust bucket that is the Broncos' offense. He insists it's going to shine someday. “There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver's 11-10 win on Sunday night over the 49ers. "I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close… it’s going to be unstoppable.”
The Raiders Need to Fire Josh McDaniel’s Now!
On January 31st, The Las Vegas Raiders made a bold move in hiring offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach. McDaniels, well known for being a coordinator in New England, had a history of being a head coach in the NFL. The Raiders have hope the former New England coordinator has learned from his past experiences for success. In the first three weeks of the 2022 season, anything but success is happening for Vegas. The season is a bust for Las Vegas with an 0-3 record, and McDaniels is a prime reason. The offense looks sloppy, with Derek Carr struggling with the pass and the run game not working. With the offensive scheming falling apart, the defense will be tired out for the other team to rally. The Raiders’ gamble on McDaniels is a complete disaster, and they need to fire him now.
The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field
A lot of other teams are probably looking at the Cleveland Guardians and asking themselves, "How did that team go out and win the division?" While there are a number of reasons, one has to do with how the team performed away from Progressive Field. The Guardians were able to...
Mike McDaniel takes aim at another Super Bowl head coach
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Bengals on Sunday and Mike McDaniel is looking to extend his winning record against Super Bowl coaches. It’s hard to believe that the Miami Dolphins’ rookie head coach has already beaten Super Bowl coaches Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh. He has also beaten the AFC East champion Bills coach Sean McDermott.
Packers-Patriots Injury Report: LaFleur Looks Back (Not Forward) in Adjusting Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t want to talk about next week’s game in London. Period. Asked how the team’s maiden trek overseas would impact this week’s practices for the game against the New England Patriots, LaFleur said, “Nothing. Nothing. You look ahead in this league, you get your ass whipped. Bottom line.”
NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Commanders Fall After Loss vs. Eagles?
A disappointing 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at home had the Washington Commanders drop even further in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. The embarrassing loss led to Washington going from 27 to 30 in SI’s rankings. Washington only ranks ahead of the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.
Bleacher Report Puts Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury on Hot Seat
The desert is normally a hot place no matter where you frequent, but don't dare place your bottom on Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's seat. Kingsbury, who inked an extension to remain with the Cardinals through 2027, has already found himself in quite the hot seat after three games. Arizona,...
Quandre Diggs: Seahawks Defense ‘Needs To Be Better’
Shortly after the Seattle Seahawks' tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, safety Quandre Diggs shared his dissatisfaction. The two-time Pro Bowler was as blunt as last Week in his now infamous “we’re not that good” presser. "We need to be better," Diggs said. "I mean...
Doug Pederson Ponders Crowd’s Reaction When he Returns to Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA – Doug Pederson was the quarterback coach on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City when Reid made his return to the city for the first time with another team. Reid got a standing ovation. Pederson was asked by SI Eagles Today during a video call with Eagles...
Deommodore Lenoir is Taking the 49ers Starting Nickel Job from Samuel Womack III
Looks like the momentum for the Samuel Womack III hype train has fallen off. When the 49ers defense took the field against the Broncos, it wasn't Womack who came out as the starting nickel corner. Deommodore Lenoir stepped into that role for the first time all year. A bit of a head scratcher considering it hasn't looked like Womack has been too shabby at all.
‘MG’s Back!’ Injured Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Offers Sneak Peek at Week 4 Return
FRISCO - “MG’s back!”. Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup didn’t play on Monday night at the New York Giants, and happily for Cowboys Nation, fellow wideout buddy CeeDee Lamb nevertheless led Dallas to a 23-16 victory. Gallup, who has spend the entire off-season rehabbing from knee surgery,...
‘I’m Here, I’m Alive!’ Dane Jackson Back at Buffalo Bills Practice; Injury Update for Ravens
Last we saw Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Dane Jackson, he was being loaded into an ambulance, the result of a nasty collision that cast a dark cloud over the team's Week 2 win over Tennessee. But on Wednesday, Jackson was back at practice, listed as "limited'' - part of a...
Ravens and Bills Bracing for Harsh Weather for Week 4 Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens and Bills are bracing for a rainy game in Baltimore on Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the East Coast. The forecast is calling for light to moderate rain throughout the weekend with winds up to 20 miles per hour. The...
Bart Scott: 'I would hold off' on starting Zach Wilson Week 4
Former Jets linebacker Bart Scott doesn't believe that Zach Wilson should start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Speaking directly after the Jets put on a disgraceful performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-12, Scott said it makes more sense for Joe Flacco, the current backup and former Ravens QB, to start: "Flacco lived in that division. Flacco was on a team that he saw it every day in practice. I would hold off [on starting Wilson], personally, until Miami because Miami is feeling good about themselves and they won't have the same kind of piss and vinegar [as the Steelers] because they didn't have a tough week of practice [coming off a loss to the Browns]."
Hornets Remain Focused On Upcoming Season, Not Miles Bridges’ Status with the Team
This summer, Hornets forward Miles Bridges pled not guilty to felony domestic violence charges. The preliminary hearing has been extended, set to continue on Thursday, September 29th. Meanwhile, the Hornets have begun training camp this week sans Bridges. With Bridges' immediate and long-term future with Charlotte currently unclear, here is...
The Future Head Coaches of the NFL
A complete list of which coaches are likely to be in conversations for head coach jobs next hiring cycle—and beyond.
Quandre Diggs returns to Detroit ‘blessed’ by Lions experience—and by perch with Seahawks
The jokes are so common they are trite: Nobody who leaves Detroit liked Detroit. Quandre Diggs does. He always will. The former Lions captain until his trade to the Seahawks in the fall of 2019 returns Sunday for the first time as a visiting player at Ford Field. That’s where Seattle (1-2) will play at Detroit (1-2) at 10 a.m.
Analyst: 49ers offense 'flat' without former OC Mike McDaniel
Mike McDaniel served as the run game coordinator and, more recently, the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers before the Miami Dolphins hired him as their new and current head coach this past winter. While McDaniel has the Dolphins at 3-0 heading into October, the 49ers are at 1-2...
Lakers News: NBA Experts Appraise Sierra Canyon Basketball’s Two Most Famous Players
During last night's edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons and ESPN's Brian Windhorst unpacked the upside of the next generation of LeBron James's budding basketball dynasty. View the original article to see embedded media. When Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard spoke with LeBron James and his sons...
