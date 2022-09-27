ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

QB Russell Wilson on struggling Broncos offense: 'It's going to be unstoppable'

QB Russell Wilson is like a used car salesman trying to sell the rust bucket that is the Broncos' offense. He insists it's going to shine someday. “There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver's 11-10 win on Sunday night over the 49ers. "I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close… it’s going to be unstoppable.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Raiders Need to Fire Josh McDaniel’s Now!

On January 31st, The Las Vegas Raiders made a bold move in hiring offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach. McDaniels, well known for being a coordinator in New England, had a history of being a head coach in the NFL. The Raiders have hope the former New England coordinator has learned from his past experiences for success. In the first three weeks of the 2022 season, anything but success is happening for Vegas. The season is a bust for Las Vegas with an 0-3 record, and McDaniels is a prime reason. The offense looks sloppy, with Derek Carr struggling with the pass and the run game not working. With the offensive scheming falling apart, the defense will be tired out for the other team to rally. The Raiders’ gamble on McDaniels is a complete disaster, and they need to fire him now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Mike McDaniel takes aim at another Super Bowl head coach

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Bengals on Sunday and Mike McDaniel is looking to extend his winning record against Super Bowl coaches. It’s hard to believe that the Miami Dolphins’ rookie head coach has already beaten Super Bowl coaches Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh. He has also beaten the AFC East champion Bills coach Sean McDermott.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Packers-Patriots Injury Report: LaFleur Looks Back (Not Forward) in Adjusting Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t want to talk about next week’s game in London. Period. Asked how the team’s maiden trek overseas would impact this week’s practices for the game against the New England Patriots, LaFleur said, “Nothing. Nothing. You look ahead in this league, you get your ass whipped. Bottom line.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Commanders Fall After Loss vs. Eagles?

A disappointing 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at home had the Washington Commanders drop even further in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. The embarrassing loss led to Washington going from 27 to 30 in SI’s rankings. Washington only ranks ahead of the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bleacher Report Puts Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury on Hot Seat

The desert is normally a hot place no matter where you frequent, but don't dare place your bottom on Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's seat. Kingsbury, who inked an extension to remain with the Cardinals through 2027, has already found himself in quite the hot seat after three games. Arizona,...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Quandre Diggs: Seahawks Defense ‘Needs To Be Better’

Shortly after the Seattle Seahawks' tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, safety Quandre Diggs shared his dissatisfaction. The two-time Pro Bowler was as blunt as last Week in his now infamous “we’re not that good” presser. "We need to be better," Diggs said. "I mean...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Deommodore Lenoir is Taking the 49ers Starting Nickel Job from Samuel Womack III

Looks like the momentum for the Samuel Womack III hype train has fallen off. When the 49ers defense took the field against the Broncos, it wasn't Womack who came out as the starting nickel corner. Deommodore Lenoir stepped into that role for the first time all year. A bit of a head scratcher considering it hasn't looked like Womack has been too shabby at all.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Ravens and Bills Bracing for Harsh Weather for Week 4 Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens and Bills are bracing for a rainy game in Baltimore on Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the East Coast. The forecast is calling for light to moderate rain throughout the weekend with winds up to 20 miles per hour. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bart Scott: 'I would hold off' on starting Zach Wilson Week 4

Former Jets linebacker Bart Scott doesn't believe that Zach Wilson should start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Speaking directly after the Jets put on a disgraceful performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-12, Scott said it makes more sense for Joe Flacco, the current backup and former Ravens QB, to start: "Flacco lived in that division. Flacco was on a team that he saw it every day in practice. I would hold off [on starting Wilson], personally, until Miami because Miami is feeling good about themselves and they won't have the same kind of piss and vinegar [as the Steelers] because they didn't have a tough week of practice [coming off a loss to the Browns]."
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Hornets Remain Focused On Upcoming Season, Not Miles Bridges’ Status with the Team

This summer, Hornets forward Miles Bridges pled not guilty to felony domestic violence charges. The preliminary hearing has been extended, set to continue on Thursday, September 29th. Meanwhile, the Hornets have begun training camp this week sans Bridges. With Bridges' immediate and long-term future with Charlotte currently unclear, here is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Analyst: 49ers offense 'flat' without former OC Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel served as the run game coordinator and, more recently, the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers before the Miami Dolphins hired him as their new and current head coach this past winter. While McDaniel has the Dolphins at 3-0 heading into October, the 49ers are at 1-2...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

