LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced
Auburn will be playing Georgia in primetime.
Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four
After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
College football quarterback rankings start with C.J. Stroud but end with SEC feel
The best teams and the best quarterbacks in the Bowl Subdivision reside in the SEC. There are a few obvious exceptions to the rule: No. 3 Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud might be better than any individual team or quarterback in the SEC, respectively. It's in the depth of...
One word defines Arkansas football, and Alabama coach Nick Saban knows it | Toppmeyer
A foot can go far in shaping the perception of a team. If Cam Little’s field-goal attempt had been 12 inches to the left, perception of No. 2 Alabama’s game at No. 19 Arkansas on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) would be much different. The Razorbacks would be...
LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee
In a surprising scheduling turn of events, LSU’s Oct. 8 matchup against a Tennessee team that will likely rank in the top 10 will not get the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. Instead, the game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m., just the 15th ever morning kickoff at Tiger Stadium.
Former Baylor players call out Kim Mulkey after she declines to talk about Brittney Griner
Two Baylor women's basketball alumni who played under coach Kim Mulkey are speaking out against their former coach after she declined to comment on Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia. Mulkey, who served as the Baylor Bears head coach from 2000-2021 and took over the LSU women's basketball team in 2021,...
WATCH: Brian Kelly breaks down LSU-Auburn, updates injuries
LSU head coach Brian Kelly broke down the takeaways from the win over New Mexico, looked ahead to LSU-Auburn and updated numerous injuries below. Check out Kelly’s press conference from Monday’s media availability below. LSU will kick off at Auburn at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Auburn will...
LSU football schedule, scores for 2022 season
How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleAll times Eastern Week 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida StateScore: Florida State 24, LSU 23 Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
Tennessee's all-time record against SEC teams following an open date
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN). Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup at LSU...
Dawn Staley doubles down on support for Brittney Griner after Kim Mulkey declined to comment
COLUMBIA — At South Carolina women's basketball's first official practice of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, coach Dawn Staley wore a bright orange pin on her sweatshirt that read "WE ARE BG" in support of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Staley posts the same pin to her Twitter and Instagram...
