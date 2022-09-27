Read full article on original website
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
Kansas City Chiefs Are Releasing Kicker After Rough Performance On Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a pretty shocking loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Now, as a result, the AFC West franchise is releasing a kicker. That kicker is Matt Ammendola. The Chiefs are releasing kicker Matt Ammendola this Monday afternoon. He had a tough showing on Sunday and...
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Commanders Fall After Loss vs. Eagles?
A disappointing 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at home had the Washington Commanders drop even further in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. The embarrassing loss led to Washington going from 27 to 30 in SI’s rankings. Washington only ranks ahead of the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels, like everyone in the Raider Nation, is disappointed with the team's 0-3 start. But, McDaniels is keenly aware that the season is far from over and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Rams DB Nick Scott Mic’d Up for LA’s Win at Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams didn't allow a touchdown to their NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals during Sunday's 20-12 win on the road. Perhaps the defense took some inspiration from safety Nick Scott, who was mic'd up during the game and delivered some entertaining and motivational soundbites. He paced the sideline pregame speaking out loud word by word the kind of player he was focused on being against Arizona.
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson Ponders Crowd’s Reaction When he Returns to Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA – Doug Pederson was the quarterback coach on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City when Reid made his return to the city for the first time with another team. Reid got a standing ovation. Pederson was asked by SI Eagles Today during a video call with Eagles...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings-Saints Preview: Three Things to Know about New Orleans’ 1-2 Start
The Vikings are hoping to pick up a win away from U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time in the Kevin O'Connell era when they take on the Saints in London on Sunday. The unusual circumstances of traveling to a different continent is a big story this week, but what matters most is still winning a football game. Let's take a look at a few things to know about the Saints, who are off to a 1-2 start under new head coach Dennis Allen.
Tri-City Herald
Quandre Diggs: Seahawks Defense ‘Needs To Be Better’
Shortly after the Seattle Seahawks' tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, safety Quandre Diggs shared his dissatisfaction. The two-time Pro Bowler was as blunt as last Week in his now infamous “we’re not that good” presser. "We need to be better," Diggs said. "I mean...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens and Bills Bracing for Harsh Weather for Week 4 Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens and Bills are bracing for a rainy game in Baltimore on Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the East Coast. The forecast is calling for light to moderate rain throughout the weekend with winds up to 20 miles per hour. The...
Tri-City Herald
‘Hell Yeah!’ Says Coach Mike McCarthy of Cowboys Schedule vs. Washington; Here’s Why
FRISCO - One of the demands of being "America's Team'' is automatically and annually tucked into the schedule. The TV networks wants the Dallas Cowboys as often as the rules will allow, and in prime time, so much so that we are only half-joking when we say that it is only due to the anticipated ire of the other 31 NFL teams that the league doesn't simply put the Cowboys on every single Sunday or Monday night, just like any other weekly TV show.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) will meet for the first time this season in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With both teams coming off of their first wins of the season, this should make for an interesting matchup. Neither team has played up to expectation, but getting that first win out of the way was huge.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The biggest names we’re keeping an eye on for this week for the Titans is outside linebacker Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham and wide receiver Kyle Philips.
Stock report from Colts' 20-17 win over Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) were able to come away with a 20-17 upset victory Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. With their backs against the wall, the Colts got the job done. It was their first fourth-quarter comeback since the 2020 season with Philip Rivers. While they got some help from a costly penalty, the fight and fire finally showed up after two pretty rough outings to open the season.
Tri-City Herald
What We Know—and Don’t Know—About CFP Expansion
Greg Sankey swung open the doors and burst into the circle of reporters gathered in the lobby of Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Ill. The SEC commissioner took a deep breath inward as if he was seconds away from a major announcement, maybe a breakthrough in negotiations for college football’s expanded Playoff.
