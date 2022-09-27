FRISCO - One of the demands of being "America's Team'' is automatically and annually tucked into the schedule. The TV networks wants the Dallas Cowboys as often as the rules will allow, and in prime time, so much so that we are only half-joking when we say that it is only due to the anticipated ire of the other 31 NFL teams that the league doesn't simply put the Cowboys on every single Sunday or Monday night, just like any other weekly TV show.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO