Almost 9 in 10 Republicans approve of GOP governors sending migrants to Democratic areas: poll
Nearly 9 in 10 Republicans said they approve of the efforts by some GOP governors to send migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to Democratic-led cities elsewhere, according to CBS News’s Battleground Tracker released Monday. The poll found that 87 percent of likely Republican voters approved of the...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Lindsey Graham insists 'the people are with us' and invokes 14th Amendment as he doubles down on his 15 week abortion ban - while fellow GOP Sen. Mike Rounds becomes the latest ally to reject the bill
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is forging ahead with his bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, declaring confidently that 'the people are with us' during a Sunday television interview. It comes despite a growing number of his fellow GOP Senators distancing themselves from the legislation after being...
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
Mary Peltola — who defeated Sarah Palin in a special election — is sworn in as the first Alaska Native in the House of Representatives: 'It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented'
Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to Congress in a tweet."It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented," said Kahele. It was a historic day as Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to the US House of Representatives.
The Latino vote in Nevada could lead to a Republican Senate majority
There is growing frustration throughout the country over President Joe Biden’s poor performance in handling the economy, and there appears to be no group more concerned about Biden’s lack of leadership than Latinos. In July, Quinnipiac University released a poll that showed Biden’s approval rating among Latino voters...
Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, once said women should be charged with murder for violating an abortion ban
The state senator, at the time of the 2019 interview, was a lead sponsor of legislation that would ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected.
In close Wisconsin governor's race, Tim Michels stays to the right. It may help him.
On key issues like abortion and election denialism, Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, is not moving toward the political middle down the homestretch to Election Day. It may end up helping him. Traditionally, candidates have staked out positions in primary campaigns to appeal to the voters...
In the poorest states in America, 9 of the lowest 10 have Republican Legislatures.
Rich Poor Divide(Shutterstock) People come into the United States from all over the world to find freedom and to earn enough to raise their families. Yet, poverty is a pervasive problem in America. As of 2020, 11.4% of the US lives in poverty. In 2020, 35% of households with incomes below the federal poverty line were food insecure. 18 out of every 100,000 people in the US were homeless as of January 2020.
Mary Peltola wins U.S. House race in Alaska, defeating Sarah Palin in special election
Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first woman to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Alaska Native ever to serve in Congress. The former state legislator and current tribal fisheries leader is the first Democrat to win a U.S. House race here in 50 years and will serve the remaining four months of the term left unfinished by the death of Congressman Don Young in March.
Congressional approval at highest point in 2022: Gallup
Americans’ approval of Congress rose slightly to 23 percent in September, the highest level in 2022, according to a new Gallup poll. The poll found a slight uptick from the 22 percent of Americans who indicated approval of Congress in Gallup’s August survey. The 117th Congress’s lowest approval rating of the year — 16 percent — was recorded in June.
House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on CR
House Republican leadership is urging its members to oppose a stopgap funding bill to avoid a shutdown in Washington. Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) sent a memo to House GOP offices Tuesday night recommending that members vote against the continuing resolution (CR), which would keep the government funded at last year’s fiscal levels until Dec. 16.
U.S. Senate headed to Thursday passage of stopgap gov't funding bill -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could pass a temporary government funding bill as soon as Thursday, which would avert partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
RGV Act: Increases school security, mental health resources
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Mayra Flores has introduced the ‘Reduce Gun Violence (RGV) Act’. The congresswoman’s news release said the legislation if passed, would provide a comprehensive funding package of over $11 billion to schools across the country to increase physical security and access to mental health resources. “The safety and well-being of our […]
Rep. Angie Craig stresses abortion rights in 2nd District race against Tyler Kistner
MINNEAPOLIS -- The most closely-watched congressional race in Minnesota is the contest between Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.The district is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. And it's one of only a handful of seats that will determine who will control the U.S. House.While Kistner has stressed issues like the economy and inflation, Craig is stressing her recent endorsement by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and abortion rights.Craig was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning. "My opponent Tyler Kistner has been all over the place since Roe v. Wade was overturned. He has said...
