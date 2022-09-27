Read full article on original website
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s out-of-state trips shown in her FEC reports
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made political-oriented trips valued at more than $98,000 to places outside South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down as 4 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.
SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota
A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
Noem campaign proposes elimination of South Dakota sales tax on groceries; Challenger Jamie Smith says she’s doing it for “political gains at this moment
As part of her reelection campaign, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. Noem says individuals and families are struggling and she blames the current economic conditions on President Joe Biden, his people and his policies. Noem, who is rumored to be...
Why the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is opposed to potential legislation
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A piece of legislation that South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners (PUC) were against was removed before the bill that it was attached to was passed by Senate, Tuesday. PUC are prepared for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to continue pushing it. “Now, we understand that Senator...
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
SD Dept of Health reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 4 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations decreased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,021. The state had 732 new cases and 897 recoveries, decreasing active infections to 540. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 81.
Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?
Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
Jeff Barth claims opponent’s campaign signs are ‘illegal,’ Nelson disagrees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth wrote a letter to the Secretary of State Steve Barnett, claiming that the campaign signs displayed by Barth’s opponent, PUC Chairman Chris Nelson, are illegal. Commissioner Barth sent the letter around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, claiming the...
South Dakota State Lottery sees growth in sales & revenue
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota State Lottery reported continued growth in sales and revenue in the last fiscal year. Director Norm Lingle said scratch ticket sales set a record. Lingle says lotto ticket sales were also up. Lingle says video lottery revenue was also up significantly. Lingle told the Lottery...
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith talks about bipartisanship if elected governor
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Jamie Smith, the democratic candidate for Governor in south Dakota says he would be open to any ideas that improve life in the state. Smith says it would be a change in leadership style. Smith says his legislative experience has been all about looking for cooperation. Smith faces...
Better Business Bureau of South Dakota offers advice to deal with inflation
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- With unprecedented inflation continuing, the Better Business Bureau of South Dakota has some tips on savings for consumers. Jessie Schmidt with the BBB says one area to look at is food. She says it might be a good idea to take a look at your utility bill. Schmidt...
Longtime South Dakota broadcaster puts out latest book
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Henriksen’s latest book, First Person: Legendary South Dakota Sports Stories Volume 2, is now available. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about it.
SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend
One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
Are South Dakota Drivers Required to Pull over for Funeral Processions?
A funeral procession, chances are it's something every South Dakota driver has encountered at least a few times in their life while being behind the wheel. The question is, are you fully up to speed with the driving laws regarding funeral processions once you do encounter one?. Let's find out.
