SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,021 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up four from 3,017 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two males and two females in the following age categories: 1 in 70-79 and 3 in 80+. New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brule, Day, Hand and Pennington.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO