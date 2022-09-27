ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

verylocal.com

Fried & True: Pro-Tips For Doing Fried Chicken Fest Right

The Fried Chicken Festival is always a good time, but it can be overwhelming. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?. Luckily, we know a few...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Bites: Shaya 'sibling' headed to Covington, Slice cuts its last pizza

A restaurant now taking shape in downtown Covington will soon serve piping-hot pita from a wood-fired oven, elaborately finished hummus plates and dishes drawing from the same modern Israeli inspiration that brought acclaim to the New Orleans restaurant Shaya. The new restaurant is called TAVI, and it’s the next from...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Try This Dish: Shogayaki po-boy at Ajun Cajun is simple, but just right

Note: Try This Dish is a periodic series of quick reports on interesting dishes around the New Orleans area and the stories, restaurants and people behind them. The menu at Ajun Cajun on Oak Street is an example of the delicious eats made possible when authentic Asian food is combined with traditional New Orleans fare.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
violetskyadventures.com

Browse this Outdoor Nighttime Street Bazaar Filled with Local Art

Stroll under the sparkling string lights and shop local vendors artistic creations. Only open at night, this outdoor street bazaar on Frenchmen Street turns out some unique artwork, jewelry and local photography. Conveniently located in the midst of the bustling nightlife of Frenchmen, the market boasts a variety of vendors from all over the city who come to show off their fabulous creations!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Ultramarathon runners will traverse Uptown on Saturday

St. Charles Avenue, Audubon Park, the river levee and Oak Street will be the backdrop for the cross-town New Orleans Ultramarathon on Saturday (Oct. 1). Running for Dreams, a nonprofit founded by New Orleanian and two-time cancer survivor Phil de Gruy, is hosting the New Orleans Ultramarathon. The urban race will lead participants through New Orleans’ beautiful neighborhoods, parks, and waterways.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Beignet Fest announces winners from 2022 event in City Park

Loretta's Authentic Pralines scooped up both a people's choice and judges' award at the 2022 Beignet Festival in City Park Saturday, continuing a winning streak from past years. Festivalgoers cast votes for their favorite savory and best sweet beignet. The crabmeat beignet at Loretta's was voted the best savory beignet,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Bánh Mìs in New Orleans

With its distinctive bread and multitude of delicious fillings, the humble po-boy sandwich is a New Orleans classic that locals go absolutely wild for. So it should come as no surprise that when a similar sandwich of Vietnamese origins got introduced to NOLA after the 1970s, locals welcomed it wholeheartedly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

The blues were back in Bogalusa

The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Aqua Mob, Fried Chicken Festival, Chris Rock and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob launches its adaptation of the space horror thriller “Alien.” In “Ripley and the Cat,” the Bezoos Corporation directs the crew of the Amazonus to investigate alien life in the drama performed in the pool at the Drifter Hotel. The show includes an original score by Big Leather, plenty of water ballet, special effects and more. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
franklincounty.news

Oyster City headed to the Big Easy

The Oyster City Brewing Company’s parent company plans to merge with the New Orleans-based Faubourg Brewing Company, setting the stage for what the new company hopes will transform it into one of the largest craft beer producers in the United States, and the largest in the Southeast. Apalachicola’s Oyster...
APALACHICOLA, FL
myneworleans.com

5 Tips from a Minister and Marriage Coach

We regularly ask experts their opinions about various facets of wedding preparation. From flowers to venues and gowns, there is no shortage of knowledgeable professionals around the Big Easy. We haven’t, however, talked to a professional whose area of expertise is to ensure that couples remember the most important part of a wedding: their relationship. LaToya Papillion-Herr, more commonly known as Minister Toya, is a local wedding minister, marriage coach and author. Minister Toya has been helping couples around New Orleans and beyond since 2015 – after becoming inspired to serve couples following the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage. We picked Minister Toya’s brain on what couples might be forgetting when it comes to their relationship and preparing for the marriage after the vows.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Noted New Orleans social services group drops racist's name

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans social services nonprofit long called the Kingsley House renamed itself Tuesday, dropping the name of a Victorian clergyman perhaps best remembered as the author of a children's fantasy novel but who held profoundly racist views. For 126 years it was Kingsley House, named...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

