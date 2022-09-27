Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Fried & True: Pro-Tips For Doing Fried Chicken Fest Right
The Fried Chicken Festival is always a good time, but it can be overwhelming. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?. Luckily, we know a few...
NOLA.com
Bites: Shaya 'sibling' headed to Covington, Slice cuts its last pizza
A restaurant now taking shape in downtown Covington will soon serve piping-hot pita from a wood-fired oven, elaborately finished hummus plates and dishes drawing from the same modern Israeli inspiration that brought acclaim to the New Orleans restaurant Shaya. The new restaurant is called TAVI, and it’s the next from...
5 Can’t Say No Reasons Why You Should Attend The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival
If you are from New Orleans or visiting from somewhere else, here are 5 Can’t Say No Reasons Why You Should Attend The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation October 14-16, live from beautiful Lafayette Square in New Orleans. World class barbecue A legendary music lineup Historic […]
NOLA.com
Try This Dish: Shogayaki po-boy at Ajun Cajun is simple, but just right
Note: Try This Dish is a periodic series of quick reports on interesting dishes around the New Orleans area and the stories, restaurants and people behind them. The menu at Ajun Cajun on Oak Street is an example of the delicious eats made possible when authentic Asian food is combined with traditional New Orleans fare.
New Orleans dining in Spanish Fort? Mandina’s makes it happen
Any time a New Orleans culinary landmark opens a branch office in the Mobile area, it raises two burning questions: How does the interloper stack up, in an area that’s no slouch when it comes to coastal culinary diversity? And did anything get lost in translation?. The operators of...
violetskyadventures.com
Browse this Outdoor Nighttime Street Bazaar Filled with Local Art
Stroll under the sparkling string lights and shop local vendors artistic creations. Only open at night, this outdoor street bazaar on Frenchmen Street turns out some unique artwork, jewelry and local photography. Conveniently located in the midst of the bustling nightlife of Frenchmen, the market boasts a variety of vendors from all over the city who come to show off their fabulous creations!
uptownmessenger.com
Ultramarathon runners will traverse Uptown on Saturday
St. Charles Avenue, Audubon Park, the river levee and Oak Street will be the backdrop for the cross-town New Orleans Ultramarathon on Saturday (Oct. 1). Running for Dreams, a nonprofit founded by New Orleanian and two-time cancer survivor Phil de Gruy, is hosting the New Orleans Ultramarathon. The urban race will lead participants through New Orleans’ beautiful neighborhoods, parks, and waterways.
NOLA.com
See 5 fashionable homes for just over $1 million, located from downtown to Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Beignet Fest announces winners from 2022 event in City Park
Loretta's Authentic Pralines scooped up both a people's choice and judges' award at the 2022 Beignet Festival in City Park Saturday, continuing a winning streak from past years. Festivalgoers cast votes for their favorite savory and best sweet beignet. The crabmeat beignet at Loretta's was voted the best savory beignet,...
whereyat.com
Bánh Mìs in New Orleans
With its distinctive bread and multitude of delicious fillings, the humble po-boy sandwich is a New Orleans classic that locals go absolutely wild for. So it should come as no surprise that when a similar sandwich of Vietnamese origins got introduced to NOLA after the 1970s, locals welcomed it wholeheartedly.
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
bogalusadailynews.com
The blues were back in Bogalusa
The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
NOLA.com
Aqua Mob, Fried Chicken Festival, Chris Rock and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. New Orleans’ water ballet troupe Aqua Mob launches its adaptation of the space horror thriller “Alien.” In “Ripley and the Cat,” the Bezoos Corporation directs the crew of the Amazonus to investigate alien life in the drama performed in the pool at the Drifter Hotel. The show includes an original score by Big Leather, plenty of water ballet, special effects and more. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 6-8. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite.com.
franklincounty.news
Oyster City headed to the Big Easy
The Oyster City Brewing Company’s parent company plans to merge with the New Orleans-based Faubourg Brewing Company, setting the stage for what the new company hopes will transform it into one of the largest craft beer producers in the United States, and the largest in the Southeast. Apalachicola’s Oyster...
These LA queens are ready for their Westwego close-up
On stage, the "Sweet Potato Queens" discover the secret to life.
myneworleans.com
5 Tips from a Minister and Marriage Coach
We regularly ask experts their opinions about various facets of wedding preparation. From flowers to venues and gowns, there is no shortage of knowledgeable professionals around the Big Easy. We haven’t, however, talked to a professional whose area of expertise is to ensure that couples remember the most important part of a wedding: their relationship. LaToya Papillion-Herr, more commonly known as Minister Toya, is a local wedding minister, marriage coach and author. Minister Toya has been helping couples around New Orleans and beyond since 2015 – after becoming inspired to serve couples following the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage. We picked Minister Toya’s brain on what couples might be forgetting when it comes to their relationship and preparing for the marriage after the vows.
Noted New Orleans social services group drops racist's name
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans social services nonprofit long called the Kingsley House renamed itself Tuesday, dropping the name of a Victorian clergyman perhaps best remembered as the author of a children's fantasy novel but who held profoundly racist views. For 126 years it was Kingsley House, named...
NOLA.com
Boo at the Zoo will return to Audubon with family-oriented fun starting Oct. 21
One of the Halloween highlights in the city that loves to celebrate (especially the macabre) is specifically aimed at youngsters in a fun and family-oriented way. Boo at the Zoo, Audubon Zoo's hallowed good time, is a daytime celebration that benefits the New Orleans zoo and nearby Children's Hospital. The...
NOLA.com
It's chemistry, not magic: Dan Gill explains how to make your pink hydrangeas turn blue (or vice versa)
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a pink hydrangea and would like to know how to make it bloom blue flowers. — Andy Gordon. Hydrangeas are exceptional in that the color of their flowers can change...
Wounded City: How New Orleans cut its murder rate in half in the 90s
NEW ORLEANS — This isn’t the first time New Orleans has earned the title of “Murder Capital of America.”. In the mid-90’s, New Orleans was widely known as America’s deadliest city. So, we wanted to look back at a time when New Orleans saw a dramatic reduction in crime to see what we can learn.
