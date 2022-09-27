Read full article on original website
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
TAKE 5 $33K Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One lucky TAKE 5 lottery player is now $33,819 richer after...
marketplace.org
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
NYC Woman Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A New York woman claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Lisa Nicotra, of Staten Island, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Tuesday, July 26, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery reported on Monday, Sept. 26. The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63...
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
fox5ny.com
NJ lottery player wins $1M
NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
meetingstoday.com
New York Introduces Three New Hotels, More Eastern Openings
AC Hotels by Marriott recently opened the doors to its newest hotel, AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown, near the nation’s capital. The 18-story hotel brings 220 guest rooms to the area, as well as 11,000 square feet of activated shared space and a signature restaurant. AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown offers...
New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors
It appears the thieves broke in through a glass door and broke into an office to obtain keys to the individual restaurants.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Phys.org
Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food
Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
Was This The Weirdest Promotional Giveaway in NY Sports History?
Not all promotional giveaways can be the best, but this one was downright crappy. Let's face it-- getting people to come out to a minor league baseball game can be a struggle. Unless there's a big star coming through on a rehab stint, you can't really rely on a packed house every night. Because of this, minor league teams sometimes have to get creative with promotions to help draw fans to the ballpark.
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says
New York State says the owner of a restaurant on Long Island owes his workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages, but for 11 years they have not seen a dime of it.
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State
While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
roi-nj.com
Forbes 400: 3 Jersey residents among wealthiest people in U.S.
The good news for Rocco Commisso, the Bergen County resident who is the founder and CEO of Mediacom: He’s still the richest resident of New Jersey — and he’s moved up five spots on the Forbes 400 listing of the country’s richest people. The only bad...
therealdeal.com
Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers
Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
