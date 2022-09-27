ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident

What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marketplace.org

How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.

Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

NYC Woman Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

A New York woman claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Lisa Nicotra, of Staten Island, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Tuesday, July 26, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery reported on Monday, Sept. 26. The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Lifestyle
fox5ny.com

NJ lottery player wins $1M

NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
meetingstoday.com

New York Introduces Three New Hotels, More Eastern Openings

AC Hotels by Marriott recently opened the doors to its newest hotel, AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown, near the nation’s capital. The 18-story hotel brings 220 guest rooms to the area, as well as 11,000 square feet of activated shared space and a signature restaurant. AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown offers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
YONKERS, NY
Phys.org

Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food

Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Was This The Weirdest Promotional Giveaway in NY Sports History?

Not all promotional giveaways can be the best, but this one was downright crappy. Let's face it-- getting people to come out to a minor league baseball game can be a struggle. Unless there's a big star coming through on a rehab stint, you can't really rely on a packed house every night. Because of this, minor league teams sometimes have to get creative with promotions to help draw fans to the ballpark.
FISHKILL, NY
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers

Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

