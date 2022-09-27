ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Ragnarok – where to pre-order the new PS5 controller

By Matthew Forde
 2 days ago

Ragnarok is nearly upon us! With less than two months to go until the launch of the next God of War, Sony has now begun to offer pre-orders of its new limited edition controller to retailers and we've got all the details for where to get one.

As this is the first official PS5 DualSense to get a specific theme based on a game and with God of War Ragnarok undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of the year, we expect the controller to sell out reasonably fast. It's a great design to be fair, blending an icy white and cool blue together for a stunning Norse look. It also features a wolf and a bear on the touchpad that represents Atreus and Kratos, respectively, so it's likely to be popular.

Don't fret, though! A few quick tips from what we've learned from covering PS5 restocks should help to set you up for the best chance of success. Simple things like having an account already established with major retailers as well as keeping an eye on social media trackers – GodofWarRestock and PS5 Restock UK – can make a big difference.

The controller itself will launch simultaneously alongside God of War Ragnarok on November 9th, 2022, for an expected price of $74.99 / £64.99 / AU$119.99. Here's where to pre-order now:

Where to pre-order in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHVFj_0iBooRj700

GAME
The God of War Ragnarok PS5 Dualsense controller is now live at GAME with pre-orders open. It appears to be the only retailer in the country that has stock. No payment is needed until dispatch. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UyfH_0iBooRj700

PlayStation Direct
Sony has put a listing page for the God of War Ragnarok PS5 controller up. Considering the US has now gone live, we're expecting the UK to follow soon View Deal

Where to pre-order in the US

PlayStation Direct
Sony is now live via the PlayStation Direct store with the God of War Ragnarok PS5 controller. Be quick, as this stock will likely go fast. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GM8YI_0iBooRj700

Amazon
Amazon has now uploaded a listing for the God of War Ragnarok PS5 controller, so we're expecting stock to go live soon. Keep checking in on this one. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDe8l_0iBooRj700

GameStop
GameStop pre-orders are now live for the God of War Ragnarok PS5 controller. Stock is expected to be delivered between one to three days once released. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVfIq_0iBooRj700

Target
Target has put its pre-order stock live for the God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controller, however, it looks to have sold out within minutes. Hopefully, more will be available soon. View Deal

The best bet for where to get one in the US next will likely be Amazon , Best Buy and GameStop . We'll update once we have more details.

Where to pre-order in Canada

Amazon
Anyone in Canada can now pre-order the God of War Ragnarok PS5 controller via Amazon. Stock is now live with a pre-order price of CA$94.99. View Deal

Where to pre-order in Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJsB0_0iBooRj700

JB Hi-Fi
JB Hi-Fi is now live with pre-orders for the God of War Ragnarok PS5 Dualsense controller. Stock is relatively low so take advantage while you can. The retailer operates a one controller per customer system. View Deal

Amazon
Amazon went live with a shipment of the God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense controllers earlier today, however, has now sold out. We're hoping more is on the way. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNAZ4_0iBooRj700

EB Games
EB Games had its own shipment of the PS5 God of War Ragnarok controller go live in the morning before selling out. We'll update once we hear more.

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9th, 2022.

To keep up with all the latest news, trailers, gameplay and everything else, head to T3's God of War Ragnarok hub to find out more.

