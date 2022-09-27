Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
(DNT) "HISTORIC" HURRICANE IAN MOVES ONSHORE (1:30pET)
Hurricane Ian, a powerful a Category 4 storm, will soon make landfall on Florida's western coast. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Herald & Review
HURRICANE IAN BARRELS TOWARD FLORIDA (3:30pET)
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning. Gloria Pazmino reports.
Herald & Review
(DNT) HURRICANE IAN BARRELS TOWARD FLORIDA (3:30pET)
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning. Gloria Pazmino reports.
Herald & Review
(DNT) HURRICANE IAN TARGETS FLORIDA (6aET)
Cuba is braced for life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and flash flooding as Ian churns towards Florida. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
RAW: (LKLV) HURRICANE IAN TARGETS FLORIDA (12pET)
Cuba is braced for life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and flash flooding as Ian churns towards Florida. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Herald & Review
FL BRACES FOR HURRICANE IAN: "TIME TO HUNKER DOWN" (10:45aET)
Hurricane Ian will begin to deliver "catastrophic" conditions in Florida soon. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Herald & Review
(DNT) FL BRACES FOR HURRICANE IAN: "TIME TO HUNKER DOWN" (10:45aET)
Hurricane Ian will begin to deliver "catastrophic" conditions in Florida soon. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Herald & Review
People trapped, 2.5M without power after Ian swamps Florida; Coolio dies at 59; Judge ties Maris
Today is Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By CHRIS MEGERIAN and KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press. Updated 1 hr ago. AP. AP. Updated 3 hrs ago. AP. AP. Updated 4 hrs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Illinois to reduce $1.8 billion federal unemployment debt by $450 million
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into by employers to provide a social safety net for unemployed individuals....
Herald & Review
Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
Herald & Review
Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.
CHICAGO — Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Loftus granted final approval of the settlement Wednesday. She granted preliminary...
Herald & Review
Ameren prepares for ‘all situations' to keep the lights on
DECATUR — As Hurricane Ian raises concern along the Florida coast, Ameren Illinois on Tuesday assured it’s prepared for emergency weather back home in the prairie state. The power company showcased much of its emergency equipment during an emergency preparedness open house at its Decatur training center on Tuesday.
Comments / 0