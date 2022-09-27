Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic.
It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds.$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available.
Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0