Columbiana County, OH

Vaccination clinic in Columbiana County

By Caitlynn Hall
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District is holding a drive thru vaccination clinic.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vaccination Complex at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds.

Flu vaccines and COVID boosters will be available.

Registration is required. Call 330-424-0272. Ext. 118.

