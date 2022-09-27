ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

At Freedom House, these Black men saved lives. Paramedics are book topic

By Bill O'Driscoll
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUwSc_0iBontHY00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — John Moon stands on the 2000 block of Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh's Hill District. He's in front of a building that houses the Hill District Federal Credit Union, but he points to a plaque affixed to the stone façade commemorating the Freedom House ambulance service, widely acknowledged as the first paramedic program in the United States.

A half-century ago, Moon was a Freedom House paramedic, and he remains fiercely proud of it: The service, staffed overwhelmingly by Black men from the neighborhood, revolutionized emergency street medicine on the same blocks where many were underemployed, or even believed to be "unemployable."

"We were considered the least likely to succeed by society's standards," said Moon, who was 22 and a hospital orderly when he started training to join Freedom House. "But one problem I noticed is, no one told us that!"

Today, however, Moon worries that Freedom House is in danger of being forgotten – a victim not just of time, but of the deliberate erasure of its memory.

"Unfortunately, today there are probably people who live here that has never heard of Freedom House ambulance service," he said.

A new book could help.

Their story is committed to the page

" American Sirens" (Hachette Books), by Kevin Hazzard, tells the story of Freedom House, which operated from 1967-75, its historic accomplishments, and its unjust and untimely demise.

Moon, himself, plays a central role. He spent much of his childhood in an Atlanta orphanage before relatives living in the Hill adopted him. As an orderly at Oakland's Montefiore Hospital, he was astonished one night when two Black men entered with a patient on a stretcher, giving orders and clearly in command – a nearly unimaginable thing in those days. Moon learned they were from Freedom House, and he vowed to follow in their footsteps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzaA8_0iBontHY00

Hazzard sketches other key characters. One is Peter Safar, the storied Viennese-born anesthesiologist and Holocaust survivor who invented cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, in the 1950s, while working in Baltimore. Safar was also interested in emergency street medicine at a time when ambulances were driven by police, volunteer firefighters or even mortuary workers with little to no medical training. For victims of car crashes, heart attacks and gunshots, there was no on-site treatment, only an imperative to get them to the hospital as quickly as possible. Mortality rates were high. In the 1960s, working at Pittsburgh's Presbyterian Hospital, Safar developed a plan to do emergency street medicine, but he had no means to implement it.

Enter Philip Hallen, a former ambulance driver who was now president of the Maurice Falk Medical Fund, a local foundation. Hallen also saw the need for street medicine, especially in the Hill, which was medically underserved. He reached out to James McCoy Jr., a Hill-based entrepreneur who ran a job-training program called Freedom House Enterprises. After connecting with Safar, the men took the unusual step of recruiting their first class of "paramedics" – a job that, technically, did not yet exist – from the Hill itself.

"So, what you end up with was, you know, a number of guys maybe who were fresh back from Vietnam. A number of guys maybe who were fresh out of prison. A number of guys who were in-between jobs, because literally they're picking people up who they see kind of wandering the streets," said Hazzard, an Atlanta-based writer and former paramedic.

The rigorous training paid off, Hazzard writes: Serving just the Hill and Oakland at first, Freedom House saved lives that would have been lost before. Tour the Hill today with Moon, for instance, and stops will include the site of his first call for a heroin overdose, as well as the story of how he became, he believes, the first paramedic to intubate a patient in the field. The latter story involves another key figure in the book, Nancy Caroline, a doctor who in later years was Freedom House's medical director.

Doctors speak of Freedom House's success

"They were the first true paramedic program in the world," said Ronald Stewart, a Canadian expert in emergency medicine who was medical director for Pittsburgh's Public Safety department in the 1970s and '80s.

"It just amazes me, the quality of the program they were able to develop," said Jon Krohmer, a Michigan-based expert in emergency medicine and a board member of the National EMS Museum.

One intangible impact of Freedom House was the community pride it generated: Highly trained technicians – dozens of them, over the years — were saving lives in their own neighborhood, which was often ignored by the rest of the city.

"Often times, when a person would call for assistance, they would say, 'Don't send the police, send Freedom House,' " said Moon.

The flip side: Hazzard recounts that some white patients refused treatment by Freedom House, even though their lives might have been at stake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjOQ9_0iBontHY00

Freedom House operated under a city contract – meaning that for years, the Hill had better emergency care than the rest of the city, where ambulances were still driven by police. But, in fact, emergency medicine was in the midst of a revolution sparked in part by "Accidental Death and Disability: The Neglected Disease of Modern Society," a 1966 report by the National Academies of Sciences/National Research Council. In this atmosphere, Freedom House's influence spread nationally, too. Under a contract from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Freedom House director Dr. Caroline wrote the first national curricula on emergency street medicine.

Saving lives gets in the way

But despite such successes, in "American Sirens," Hazzard writes, a new Pittsburgh mayor, Pete Flaherty, began to withhold support from Freedom House. At least one issue was racism: The overwhelmingly white police force saw the work of the overwhelmingly Black paramedics as an incursion onto their turf.

"There are many within Freedom House who eventually came to the conclusion that, you know, the problems that we're having with City Hall are not what we're doing, but rather who's doing it," said Hazzard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIsxb_0iBontHY00

Funding cuts were followed, in 1975, by the absorption of Freedom House into a new citywide EMS department. Many Freedom House paramedics stayed on, but most say they were treated poorly, their years of experience discounted. John Moon recalls being forced to "ride as the third person on a two-person crew."

"I endured a concerted effort to eliminate as many, if not all, of Freedom House employees as humanly possible, and it was very, very successful," he said.

But Moon himself persisted: In 2009, he retired as assistant chief of the department. These days, he is one of the main advocates for keeping the memory of Freedom House alive.

Savoring their memory

Public remembrances include the plaque on Centre Avenue (which was the headquarters of Jim McCoy's Freedom House Enterprises), and another on the site of UPMC Presbyterian, where the Freedom House ambulance service actually operated (though the original building is gone). Heinz History Center also houses a Freedom House display as part of its permanent exhibit "Pittsburgh: A Tradition of Innovation."

Moon hopes "American Sirens" helps spread the word. But in any case, Freedom House lives on in his heart.

"I owe Freedom House a debt that I don't think I will ever be able to repay," he said, "because they're the ones that instilled that motivation and that drive into me that I could do something no matter what it is, no matter what the hurdle, no matter what the barrier."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local veteran asked by committee to testify in Jan. 6 hearing

PITTSBURGH — We first met Walt Lang days after the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s capital. The veteran originally from Bethel Park hand-delivered a plaque made out of Potomac marble as a peace offering to the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. Then, nearly two years later, he says he got a phone call he could have never seen coming. It was from the January 6 Committee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

McKeesport NAACP Marks 60 Years at Dinner

Lee delivers keynote; local volunteers honored at Palisades. State Rep. Summer Lee, who represents the 34th Legislative District was the keynote speaker for the McKeesport Unit NAACP’s 60th Anniversary celebration. (Photo by Vickie Babyak for Tube City Almanac) A race riot in Abraham Lincoln’s hometown in 1908 led to...
MCKEESPORT, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

How the Healthy Aging Challenge is reaching isolated Pittsburgh seniors in need

For older adults, staying healthy has everything to do with socializing and having access to food and medical care, says Heather Sedlacko. But not all seniors are receiving the aid they are entitled to. It’s why the organization that she directs, Vintage, and Macedonia FACE will go door to door in the Hill District to reach out to those who may not come to senior centers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS News

Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for people with disabilities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and with that, a new study from WalletHub has been released that shares which cities across the country are best suited for people with disabilities. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults, or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Caroline
nextpittsburgh.com

Tony Norman: Ain’t no stoppin’ Pittsburgh’s Black voters

On a beautiful Wednesday evening, nearly two dozen activists and voters transformed a corner lot at the 2200 block of Wiley Avenue in the Hill District into ground zero for democracy in Pittsburgh. Speaking on behalf of the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP), longtime community activist Celeste Taylor reminded the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive’s fall 2022 voters’ guide: Lieutenant Governor

The candidates below are running for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and are in the order as presented on the ballot. In addition to general questions, the candidates were invited to provide links to their stance on abortion. Those links, when available, are provided below. Austin Davis. Party: Democrat. County: Allegheny. Occupation:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Three sentenced in $87 million Medicaid fraud scheme

Three people who were part of a sophisticated, $87 million health care fraud scheme were sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh. The three were among a total of 16 people charged for billing Pennsylvania Medicaid for in-home health care for services that were never performed. Fifteen of those people have now been convicted, the government said. The other person died while the case was pending.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
MONROEVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Medicine#Hachette Books#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#American
CBS Pittsburgh

Work begins on reforming the Hawkins Village housing complex

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - The transformation of the Hawkins Village public housing community in Rankin is underway.Once completed, it'll be known as Heritage Highlands.It'll include 105 apartments, a community room, and supportive services."Now that the land has been flattened, it's cleared, look around behind me all you see is green, beautiful green trees and stuff, it looks to me like it will create a wonderful community for folks to live and raise their families and that's what's exciting about it," said Sen. Jay Costa (D-PA).All units will be restricted to tenants with household incomes at or below 60% of the area median income.
RANKIN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub

We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man arrested in New Jersey car rally deaths

WILDWOOD, N.J. — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with killing two people and injuring a third during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, over the weekend. Gerald White, 37, was arrested in connection with a Saturday night crash in which his 2003 Infiniti was at a “standing stop” before it took off and hit at least one vehicle and pedestrians, NBC 10 in Philadelphia reported.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Tribune-Review

Deputy warden retires from Westmoreland jail

George Lowther started his job as a corrections officer with the Westmoreland County Prison on the first day the facility opened in 1993. Lowther, who rose through ranks over the years to become deputy warden, will be saying goodbye to the jail in Hempfield and his longtime job. The county prison board on Monday accepted his resignation, effective Oct. 7.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
137K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy