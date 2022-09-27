ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

What’s Hot: Baby elephant named 'Queen' after late Queen Elizabeth II

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JA4Nb_0iBoneHt00

A baby elephant has been named the Thai word for 'queen' at the United Kingdom’s largest zoo in honor of its late patron, Queen Elizabeth II.

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means queen or strong, female monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed over two weeks ago, once met the calf's mum, Donna, when she opened the zoo's Center for Elephant Care in 2017.

A photograph of the queen feeding Donna a banana was featured on her official Christmas card that year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Elephant#Zoo#Patron#Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Did Kate Middleton & Queen Consort Camilla Battle For The Throne Prior To Queen Elizabeth II's Death?

Although the United Nations and the rest of the world welcomed King Charles III, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it appears Prince William and Kate Middleton were not too thrilled to do the same. "William and Kate were completely blindsided by the queen's announcement in favor of Charles and Camilla," a source revealed to a news publication.Months ago, the longest-reigning monarch publicly declared it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to receive the title of Queen Consort when her son Charles took over the monarchy as King.'IT WAS AWKWARD': PRINCE HARRY...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest

For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
U.K.
News 12

News 12

109K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy