What’s Hot: Baby elephant named 'Queen' after late Queen Elizabeth II

A baby elephant has been named the Thai word for 'queen' at the United Kingdom’s largest zoo in honor of its late patron, Queen Elizabeth II.

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means queen or strong, female monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed over two weeks ago, once met the calf's mum, Donna, when she opened the zoo's Center for Elephant Care in 2017.

A photograph of the queen feeding Donna a banana was featured on her official Christmas card that year.