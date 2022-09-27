Read full article on original website
BBC
Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog
Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
Man dies and eight in hospital after ‘serious fire’ breaks out in Bristol tower block
A man has died and eight people have been hospitalised after a “serious fire” broke out at a Bristol tower block.Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were alerted to the inferno on the top floor of Twinnell House, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, Bristol, just after 2.15am on Sunday.The force said the blaze was “quickly extinguished”, though sadly one man died.Eight people were hospitalised, seven of whom were treated smoke inhalation and one for minor burns. All eight are still in hospital.A further three people were treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.Some 90 residents were evacuated from...
BBC
Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
BBC
Derelict Bradford school an arson hotspot - fire chiefs
A derelict school in Bradford has become an arson "hotspot", a fire authority has been told. Yorkshire Martyrs School, off Westgate Hill Street, closed in 2010 and has remained vacant since then. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were regularly called to the site and would like the...
BBC
Motorcyclist named after fatal A30 crash in Chard
A motorcyclist who died in a crash has been named by his family "with the heaviest of hearts". Nigel Gillard, 74, died after his Triumph Sprint motorbike collided with a blue Fiat Panda in Chard, Somerset, on Saturday. The crash happened at the A30 junction with the B3167 at Cricket...
Slain 4-Year-Old Was Alive When Trapped Inside Plastic Container, Coroner Says
A 4-year-old South Carolina girl whose body was found inside a plastic storage bin behind her home earlier this year died from asphyxiation after she was trapped in the container, a coroner said Tuesday. Joanna Lockaby’s death in Pelzer was deemed a homicide after the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed she was still alive when she was trapped in the container. After Lockaby’s body was found on July 19 by a search and rescue team, her half-brother, William Micah Hester, 17, was charged with murder. Lockaby was found about an hour after her parents reported her missing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. At a bond hearing in July, Hester’s father insisted his son was “a good boy,” adding: “Micah would not do anything like this on purpose. I know my boy. He loves his sister.” The judge denied bond. In 2018, Lockaby’s older brother, Joe Lockaby, died when he was just 18 months old after being left in a car by his grandmother.Read it at The State
Police are 'increasingly concerned' for schoolgirl, 16, who has been missing four days
Police have said they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the safety of a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen in four days. Nikita, was last seen around 3.30pm on Thursday September 22 at Harrogate Grammar School in North Yorkshire. After school that day, she failed to return home...
BBC
CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
Urgent hunt is launched for 15-year-old schoolgirl who vanished two days ago
Officers carrying out searches for a missing teenage girl from Bournemouth are appealing for information from the public to help find her. Kaydance Smart, aged 15, was reported as missing having last been seen at an address in the Ensbury Park area on the evening of Sunday 25 September 2022.
BBC
Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip
A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
BBC
Man dies following incident with bull on a Llandeilo farm
A farmer has died following an incident involving a bull, BBC Wales understands. It is believed the man, named locally as 58-year-old Maldwyn Harries, was attacked by a bull during a TB test on Friday morning. Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed officers were called to a farm in Penybanc area near Llandeilo,...
Two teenagers killed and three others injured in Nottinghamshire car crash
Two of those injured in collision in Gonalston taken to Queen’s medical centre with potentially life-threatening injuries
BBC
Bristol fatal tower block blaze victim named
A man who died in a flat fire at the top of a tower block in Bristol has been named. Abdul Jabar Oryakhel, 30, died after apparently falling from Twinnell House to escape a fire caused by an electric bike in the early hours of Sunday. Mr Oryakhel had been...
BBC
Social worker stabbed while checking on children, court told
A social worker was repeatedly stabbed by a man as he attempted to carry out welfare checks on three children, a court was told. Sulai Man, 34, allegedly attacked Themba Nkomo, 61, with two pocket knives after officers forced their way into his flat in Wood Green, north London, on 6 August 2021.
BBC
Scunthorpe car meet crash victim tells of ordeal
A young woman has told how she suffered a bleed on the brain after a car ploughed into spectators at a Scunthorpe car meet. Georgia Wood, 22, was one of 11 people injured - five of them seriously - in the crash at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night. It...
BBC
M4 lorry fire closes stretch of motorway in both directions
A lorry fire has led to a stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire being closed in both directions. Fire crews were called out to the motorway between junction 14 for Hungerford and junction 15 for Swindon shortly after 10:30 BST. Crews from Swindon, Stratton St Margaret and Royal Wootton Bassett...
BBC
Gerald Josephy Dimzon identified as Hartlepool ship fall victim
The name of a seaman who died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships has been released. Gerald Josephy Dimzon, 55, and from the Philippines, fell while switching vessels about four miles off the coast of Hartlepool on Monday. Cleveland Police said they were investigating but the...
BBC
Chesterfield Royal Hospital: Criticism over new parking charges
Patients and visitors have criticised an "extortionate" new parking policy at Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The trust which runs the site reintroduced parking charges on Monday after they were scrapped during the pandemic. But many on social media have said the prices are too high with a 24-hour stay costing £8.90....
BBC
Jake Allen: Stourport-on-Severn crash boy named
A nine-year-old killed in an off-road vehicle crash has been remembered as "sweet and loving" boy who loved his dog. Jake Allen died when the vehicle overturned at Coney Green Farm, off Ribbesford Road in Stourport-on-Severn, on Saturday afternoon. West Mercia Police said it was speaking to the Health and...
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
