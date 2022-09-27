Philly DA Charges He’s Being ‘Targeted’ in Effort to ‘Overturn’ Election ‘Republicans Could Not Win’

On October 13, James King will receive a Vanguard Justice Award as a formerly incarcerated individual. James King is the Campaign Manager for the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. Prior to joining the organization, James worked to build recognition of the value of people who are being held in carceral spaces. In 2016, he organized a symposium at San Quentin, where he and other incarcerated students made specific policy recommendations concerning the implementation of Prop 57. In attendance were the Secretary of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, various officials from the California Governor’s office, numerous social justice advocates, and many of his incarcerated peers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO