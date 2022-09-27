Read full article on original website
New Yorkers with homes in Florida fear Hurricane Ian's devastation
New Yorkers who moved to Florida and others who have second homes in the Sunshine State were worried Wednesday as Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Sunny morning, with a few clouds in the afternoon
News 12's James Gregorio reports what to expect from Hurricane Ian.
Florida airports closing ahead of Ian leaves some stuck in New Jersey
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida, prompting the closure of several state airports.
'I have never seen anything this bad.' Former Long Islander paints fearful picture of Ian from Florida
Stabile, of Venice, Florida, said she was home but had been ordered to evacuate since her home was in zone A.
Temps dip to mid-50s overnight; tracking weekend rain showers
New Jersey is expected to see cooler but dry weather to end the workweek. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren is tracking potential rainstorms for the weekend. The storms are related to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon. But the storms are not expected to bring any major flooding or winds to the Garden State.
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
Montebello resident killed in collision with dump truck
A 92-year-old died following a collision in Ramapo Tuesday morning between a dump truck transporting a bucket loader and a Hyundai Sonata.
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
Police: 2 shootings occur hours apart in Mount Vernon
Sources told News 12 the person was shot in the chest just before 6 p.m. between Union Avenue and 3rd Street. They say additional shots were fired at Union Avenue and 2nd Street with two suspects ran into a nearby building on Union.
