Florida State

News 12

Temps dip to mid-50s overnight; tracking weekend rain showers

New Jersey is expected to see cooler but dry weather to end the workweek. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren is tracking potential rainstorms for the weekend. The storms are related to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon. But the storms are not expected to bring any major flooding or winds to the Garden State.
