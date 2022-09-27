Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Destruction across Florida, hurricane landfall expected in South Carolina on Friday
Track the path of Tropical Storm Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Where is Hurricane Ian and when will Florida start to feel it? What the forecast shows
Hurricane Ian is continuing to grow stronger Monday as it quickly moves over the Caribbean Sea, toward Cuba and Florida, which is under a state of emergency.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Photos and videos show the destruction Hurricane Ian is causing on the ground in Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, and the storm has already caused major flooding in Fort Myers.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
NBC Miami
Possible Water Disaster in the Making for Florida's West Coast From Ian: Morales
Rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian will impact Cuba on Monday night and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday on a now high confidence forecast track that keeps the eye of the tropical cyclone well away from South Florida. The wind field in the system has expanded, so parts of...
AOL Corp
Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. • The Category 4 storm is located 35 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., moving northeast at 9 mph. • Maximum sustained winds remain 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph. • Ian's eyewall...
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
After making landfall, Hurricane Ian continues on northeast track
The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. Wednesday update that Hurricane Ian "continues to batter the Florida peninsula with winds, storm surge and flooding," as it continues its northeast trek.
Major Florida bridge ripped apart by Hurricane Ian
The Sanibel Causeway, the only bridge connecting the islands of Sanibel and Captiva to the mainland, has had a section ripped out by Hurricane Ian.The damage was discovered this morning to the bridge, which runs between Sanibel Island and the Fort Meyers area, right near where the centre of the storm made landfall.It is currently unclear how many people may be on the islands, which are home to a small community, without road access to the mainland.A photo of the damage shows a major chunk of the road collapsed into the water. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that...
Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida
As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm
The powerful storm is expected to cause catastrophic winds, storm surge and flooding throughout southwestern Florida Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The powerful storm came ashore as an "extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" with sustained winds of 150 mph shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time near Cayo Costa, according to the National Hurricane Center. RELATED: 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Nears Florida as Officials Warn of Catastrophic Flooding and Winds In an address on Wednesday morning, hours before the storm moved over his state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Hurricane Ian Leaves 1 Million People in Florida Without Power
An hour after Hurricane Ian made landfall, 1,031,722 customers in Florida were left without power.
247Sports
ECU-USF game shifted from Tampa to Boca Raton due to Hurricane Ian
The impending arrival of Hurricane Ian to the state of Florida and the Tampa Bay area has forced a change in location of this Saturday night’s game between East Carolina and USF. The game was originally set to be played inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but it will...
DeSantis says next two days will be ‘nasty’ as Hurricane Ian strengthens
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the next two days in the state will be “nasty” as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall imminently. The Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, and DeSantis said at a press conference on Wednesday it could reach land as a Category 5 hurricane but that it is “clearly” a major, powerful hurricane regardless.
