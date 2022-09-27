Read full article on original website
Police: 1 car stolen, cash taken from 5 other vehicles in Oceanside
Police say the most important thing is for people to lock their cars and take their keys or their fobs inside the house.
Police: 2 suspects fired gun from car before crash
Two men fired a gun from a car before crashing the vehicle in Bridgeport, police say.
NYPD officer dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop in the Bronx
An NYPD officer is suffering injuries after making a traffic stop in the Bronx, police say.
3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
Police Seek Information After Stolen ATM Found Emptied Of Cash In Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a stolen ATM was found emptied of cash in Fairfield County. Connecticut Department of Transportation crew members located an ATM in Bridgeport on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, on Route 8, and called police, Connecticut State Police reported. Troopers determined that the ATM had been...
Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
FedEx Driver from New Rochelle Arrested in iPhone Identity Theft Scam
WARSAW, NY (September 28, 2022) — Jerome E. Ware, 59 of New Rochelle, NY, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with Identity Theft – 1st, a D Felony, and Grand Larceny – 3rd, a D Felony.
Police determining if man charged with criminal contempt was seen searching neighbors' mail
A Suffolk County man was charged with criminal contempt, burglary and criminal mischief on Tuesday, police say. Suffolk County police tell News 12 that John Comple violated an order of protection by going into an apartment and spray-painting it. Police are investigating if Comple is the same person who was...
Police: Suspects wanted in shooting, slashing of 42-year-old man in the Bronx
A 42-year-old man was shot and slashed in the face Wednesday morning in the Tremont section of the Bronx.
2 suspects arrested in gunpoint robbery of Brooklyn bishop: cops
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects in the mid-sermon gunpoint robbery of a prominent Brooklyn bishop and his wife, which yielded what the victims said was more than $1 million in jewelry, have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. In a briefing held at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan, officials announced the arrests and federal indictments […]
Knife-Wielding Man Threatening Restaurant Workers Sought By Newark Police
A knife-wielding man threatening restaurant workers in Newark is being sought by police. Police responded to Sagres Bar & Grill, at 44-50 Prospect Street, on a call of a male with a knife threatening workers around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé said.
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
Intoxicated Roosevelt Man Found In Possession Of Gun, Knife, Police Say
A 45-year-old man is facing weapons charges after police said he was found in possession of a knife and a gun on Long Island. The incident happened in Roosevelt at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, the Nassau County Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a fight...
Multi-Agency Task Force Raids Ghost Gun Factory in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 28, 2022) — Jose Solano-Gaspar, 24, of New Rochelle, NY was arrested by New Rochelle Police following a months-long multi-agency investigation into the manufacture of ghost guns. The early-morning raid occurred at a multifamily home located in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Charges:. Criminal...
NYPD terminates officer who faces hate crime charges for anti-Muslim road rage assault
An off-duty NYPD officer facing hate crime charges in Brooklyn after allegedly knocking a man unconscious while spewing anti-Muslim slurs during a road rage altercation has been fired.
Man Driving Drunk With Kids In Car Crashes Into Cruiser In Stony Point, Police Say
A state police cruiser was hit by an alleged drunk driver with kids in his car as officers were arresting a woman for DWI. The incident took place in Rockland County around 5:20 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Stony Point. According to Trooper...
ALERT CENTER: Long Beach police issue warning about increase in vehicle thefts
Police say they have been experiencing an increase in the number of vehicles being entered unlawfully with valuables being stolen.
Man threatens Newark restaurant employees with knife, accidentally stabs himself
A man at a Newark restaurant accidentally stabbed himself after threatening workers with a knife on Tuesday.
21-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Hurt In West Orange Shooting: Prosecutor
A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and another victim hurt in a West Orange shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. Corington Valentin was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Watson Avenue around 3:20 p.m., and rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.
