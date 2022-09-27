ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasantville, NY
PIX11

Armed carjacker strikes in Bronx, woman leaps from vehicle: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding carjacker swiped a vehicle with a woman inside in Parkchester, forcing her to leap out of the car, authorities said early Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The harrowing ordeal began around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, when a man left his car running and his wife […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Catalytic Converters
PIX11

2 suspects arrested in gunpoint robbery of Brooklyn bishop: cops

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects in the mid-sermon gunpoint robbery of a prominent Brooklyn bishop and his wife, which yielded what the victims said was more than $1 million in jewelry, have been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. In a briefing held at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan, officials announced the arrests and federal indictments […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
talkofthesound.com

Multi-Agency Task Force Raids Ghost Gun Factory in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 28, 2022) — Jose Solano-Gaspar, 24, of New Rochelle, NY was arrested by New Rochelle Police following a months-long multi-agency investigation into the manufacture of ghost guns. The early-morning raid occurred at a multifamily home located in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Charges:. Criminal...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Hurt In West Orange Shooting: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and another victim hurt in a West Orange shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. Corington Valentin was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Watson Avenue around 3:20 p.m., and rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy