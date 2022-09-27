Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
England 3-3 Germany: Nations League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: England rallied from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in a dramatic second half before Kai Havertz pounced late on. Scott Murray was watching.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Nations League 26/9/22 roundup: Italy qualify for finals; England break scoring duck
Roundup of the action from the Nations League on Monday night, including England vs Germany and Hungary vs Ita
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Gareth Southgate vows to stick to principles as he plots World Cup success
Gareth Southgate vowed to keep doing things his way regardless of the external noise and pressures as the England manager mulls over his World Cup squad selection and plots success in Qatar.This was always going to be a unique year given the tournament’s winter scheduling but the last few months have also been unlike anything encountered during the 57-cap former defender’s reign.England reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and just 14 months ago finished as Euros runners-up, but optimism and hope has been replaced by intense scrutiny following a drop in results.Relegated from the Nations League top tier...
FIFA・
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Declan Rice predicts who is the ‘future of English football’
Declan Rice has said Jude Bellingham can be ‘the future of English football for the next 15 years’.Bellingham started next to Rice at the centre of England’s midfield in their Nations League matches against Italy and Germany this week, and many observers felt that the 19-year-old did enough to secure a place in the Three Lions’ starting XI for their World Cup-opener against Iran in November.England fell to a 1-0 defeat by Italy on Friday (23 September) before drawing 3-3 with Germany in a thrilling game on Monday (26 September), but Bellingham’s performances marked some of the more positive aspects...
‘More accomplished players’ – Luis Enrique tips Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal for World Cup as he stuns Spain’s media
LUIS ENRIQUE has admitted that he thinks rivals Portgual have a BETTER squad than his own Spain side. Enrique, 52, takes his team into this winter's World Cup in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites. But despite this, he bizarrely claims their Iberian neighbours have a better chance of...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Sporting News
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents
England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
Three Manchester City Players Feature For Portugal
Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva all played as Portugal were beaten by Spain.
Soccer-England women to face Japan, Norway in November friendlies
Sept 29 (Reuters) - European champions England will round off a memorable year with friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the women's national team announced on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mason Mount bags superb goal to draw England level with Germany
Mason Mount drew England level with Germany at Wembley through substitute Mason Mount. England were up against it on home turf in their final fixture before jetting off to Qatar for the World Cup later in the year. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Jamal Musiala threatened to bury England and...
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
Highlights: England 3-3 Germany - Watch All The Goals From Nations League Thriller
England said goodbye to League A in the UEFA Nations League in style on Monday night by playing out a six-goal thriller with Germany.
Newcastle agree first January transfer with Australian wonderkid Garang Kuol set to sign and reject Barcelona
NEWCASTLE are set to sign Aussie wonderkid Garang Kuol, according to reports. The highly-rated striker has gained interest from the likes of Barcelona and Stuttgart with his performances in Australia. But the Toon appear to have won the battle for his signature. According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, the...
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the...
