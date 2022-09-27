Read full article on original website
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys.
Suns star Chris Paul reveals talking ‘regularly’ with Adam Silver on Robert Sarver scandal
Chris Paul was placed in a precarious situation the moment the news broke about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s workplace scandal. Paul is not only one of the most outspoken individuals in the league when it comes to social issues, but he also happened to serve as the NBPA president for many years. The 12-time All-Star was dragged into the mess that centered around Sarver as Paul was expected to speak out against his own employer.
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams responds to Deandre Ayton’s bombshell about not talking since Suns’ playoffs exit
Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton dropped a bombshell on Tuesday after he revealed that he hadn’t spoken a single word to coach Monty Williams since they were eliminated from the playoffs last season. So much has transpired over the summer, but apparently, these two haven’t been very chatty at all.
'No bad blood': Cam Johnson supports Phoenix Suns teammate Jae Crowder's decision
Mikal Bridges has learned so much from Jae Crowder. So he's going to miss his teammate, who has chosen not to attend training camp as the Phoenix Suns have been trying to trade him. "It sucks," Bridges said. "I love 9-9. I remember telling him all the time he's one of my favorite vets ever. It's the...
Yardbarker
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
Subdued Deandre Ayton is ‘happy’ offseason got done, Suns matched
PHOENIX — To start, I’ve been around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton hundreds of times when he speaks with the media. It is dangerous to read too much into how someone’s tone or body language is for a press conference. Ayton especially is often energetic but has his days when his mood is rather subdued.
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
Idaho8.com
Maxey turns into star guard 76ers need to chase championship
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on guard Tyrese Maxey to help lead them in a championship push. The 21-year-old guard out of Kentucky was pressed into service as the starting point guard last season once Ben Simmons’ lingering holdout turned into a full-blown trade for James Harden. Maxey averaged 35.3 minutes and 17.5 points. He broke through in the playoffs and had Sixers fans roaring “Maxey! Maxey! Maxey!” after each electrifying play in a 38-point effort against Toronto that included five 3s overall and 21 points in the third quarter of a Game 1 victory. He followed up with 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Game 2.
Idaho8.com
NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Love and Draymond Green agree to buy pickleball team
Yes, you read the headline correctly. NBA superstar LeBron James is once again expanding his sports portfolio — this time into the US’ new favorite pastime. James is part of a consortium which is buying an expansion franchise in Major League Pickleball (MLP) as the competition grows from 12 to 16 teams.
NBA・
Steph Curry sumo wrestles ahead of preseason game in Tokyo
Steph Curry traded basketball for sumo wrestling ahead of the Golden State Warriors' first preseason game in Japan Friday. The four-time NBA champion met legendary sumo wrestler Hakuhō Shō during the Dubs' latest round of media appearances. Curry, who weighs in at 185 pounds, did his best to move Shō, who weighs in at nearly 350 pounds however the latter did not budge an inch. ...
Yardbarker
‘Not the person I know’: Devin Booker breaks silence on Robert Sarver scandal rocking Suns
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns already have a lot on their plate from a basketball perspective. Falling well short of a return trip to the NBA Finals last season and exiting in embarrassing fashion in Game 7 on their own home floor is bulletin board material enough. With the...
Idaho8.com
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel’s three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia dropped its fourth consecutive game. Trying for their first playoff appearance since 2011, the Phillies are just a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the third NL wild card. Nola was charged with four runs — all in the fifth — and five hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none. Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games.
Paul George's Harsh Reaction to NBA's Handling of Robert Sarver
Paul George felt like the initial decision was a 'slap on the wrist.'
NBA・
Suns’ Deandre Ayton, coach Monty Williams have not spoken since Game 7 blowout, benching
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said that he has not spoken with head coach Monty Williams since the Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks last season.
