Suns star Chris Paul reveals talking ‘regularly’ with Adam Silver on Robert Sarver scandal

Chris Paul was placed in a precarious situation the moment the news broke about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s workplace scandal. Paul is not only one of the most outspoken individuals in the league when it comes to social issues, but he also happened to serve as the NBPA president for many years. The 12-time All-Star was dragged into the mess that centered around Sarver as Paul was expected to speak out against his own employer.
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."

Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
