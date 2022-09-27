MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization

Achieve Atlanta, an organization that offers scholarships and college advising to students in Atlanta Public Schools, just got a big gift of its own.

Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, the agency recently announced.

Executive Director Tina Fernandez, in a written statement, called the gift “a testament to the work that Achieve Atlanta and our partners have been doing for the past seven years.”

The organization provides need-based postsecondary scholarships and advising help to APS students.

It launched in 2015 with a grant from the Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation. Since then, it’s provided more than $40 million in scholarship funds to several thousand students. Just over half of the recipients are first-generation students, and nearly all are Black or Hispanic students, according to the group’s most recent report on its impact .

Fernandez said the organization plans to work with its stakeholders in the coming months to determine how to use the $8 million donation.

Scott has made several major donations to schools and education programs in Atlanta in recent years. In July 2020 , she gave $20 million each to Morehouse and Spelman colleges. That December, Scott donated $15 million to Clark Atlanta University. All three are historically Black colleges and universities located near downtown Atlanta.

Earlier this year, she gave $4 million to Communities in Schools of Atlanta to support work in dozens of schools in the city of Atlanta and in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

