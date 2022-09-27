Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
England 3-3 Germany: Nations League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: England rallied from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 in a dramatic second half before Kai Havertz pounced late on. Scott Murray was watching.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro slams ‘sick and ungrateful’ Portugal fans following criticism of Man Utd icon
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister Katia Aveiro has leapt to his defence after he was slammed by Portugal fans following the 1-0 loss to Spain. The defeat meant Portugal lost their place at the top of Nations League Group A2 with Spain instead qualifying for the final four. Supporters were quick to...
Nations League 26/9/22 roundup: Italy qualify for finals; England break scoring duck
Roundup of the action from the Nations League on Monday night, including England vs Germany and Hungary vs Ita
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Idaho8.com
FIFA judges detail why they rejected Chile World Cup appeal
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA judges comprehensively rejected the Chilean soccer federation’s entire case in a failed appeal this month to replace Ecuador at the World Cup. A 64-page written verdict was published Wednesday by FIFA. It’s needed by Chilean soccer officials to make another urgent legal challenge at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Chile argued that Ecuador defender Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and should not have played in eight World Cup qualifying games. Three judges decided there was no falsification of documents to get Castillo’s Ecuadorian passport and that he complied with FIFA rules to play for his national team.
FIFA・
Greece vs Northern Ireland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV
Late goals from Gavin Whyte and Josh Magennis leave Northern Ireland hopeful of staying clear of the bottom of Nations League Group C2.Despite beating Kosovo, the visitors may well require a positive result in Greece, however, with one of three sides due to drop into the relegation play-outs.Kosovo are one point clear of both Northern Ireland and their opponents Cyprus, with Greece’s place at the top of the group the only certainty entering the final round.The team that finishes bottom of the group will join Gibraltar, Belarus and Lithuania in the play-outs, to be held in March 2024, which will...
Luke Shaw Defends Manchester United & England Teammate Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw has defended his Manchester United and England teammate Harry Maguire after the star's poor performance versus Germany.
Idaho8.com
Alyssa Thomas helps US top Serbia, move into World Cup semis
SYDNEY (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women’s World Cup. Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and A’ja Wilson added 15 to lead the Americans, who will face Canada in the semifinals on Friday. The Americans used a 12-0 run to close the half and break open a tight game. The U.S. scored the first eight points in the third quarter to put it away. Yvonne Anderson led Serbia with 14 points.
Idaho8.com
Canada into women’s World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986
SYDNEY (AP) — Canada has advanced to its first World Cup semifinals since 1986 as Kia Nurse scored 17 points in a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico. Next up is a matchup Friday with the U.S., which beat Serbia 88-55. The other semifinal will pit China against host Australia. China advanced with an 85-71 win over France. While the medal drought isn’t as long as Canada’s, China hasn’t had one since 1994 when the Asian nation won the silver. Canada (5-1) and Puerto Rico were tied 4-4 before the Canadians scored the next 12 points to start a 22-7 burst to close the quarter. In the U.S. win over Serbia, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Idaho8.com
Qatar confirms COVID-19 test requirements for World Cup fans
GENEVA (AP) — Fans going to the World Cup in Qatar must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation’s rules to combat COVID-19. About 1.2 million visitors to Qatar are expected for the tournament, which starts Nov. 20. Visitors must be able to show a negative result from a PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arriving or from an official rapid test taken within 24 hours. World Cup organizers say the policy is for visitors aged six and over “regardless of the individual’s vaccination status.” Fans aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking their movements and health status.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Declan Rice predicts who is the ‘future of English football’
Declan Rice has said Jude Bellingham can be ‘the future of English football for the next 15 years’.Bellingham started next to Rice at the centre of England’s midfield in their Nations League matches against Italy and Germany this week, and many observers felt that the 19-year-old did enough to secure a place in the Three Lions’ starting XI for their World Cup-opener against Iran in November.England fell to a 1-0 defeat by Italy on Friday (23 September) before drawing 3-3 with Germany in a thrilling game on Monday (26 September), but Bellingham’s performances marked some of the more positive aspects...
Idaho8.com
Injury-hit Barcelona visits Mallorca with hole in defense
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona may be without a healthy right-back for Sunday’s visit to Mallorca after a spate of injuries decimated its squad during the international break. Defenders Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo and Héctor Bellerín are all out for an undetermined period of time with injuries. That leaves Barcelona waiting to see if Sergi Roberto can recover from a muscle problem that has sidelined him for three weeks. Barcelona will also be without midfielder Frenkie de Jong and foward Memphis Depay after they were both hurt while playing for the Netherlands. Karim Benzema is set to return from injury when Real Madrid plays Osasuna on Sunday.
UEFA・
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
Sporting News
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents
England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
