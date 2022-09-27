SYDNEY (AP) — Canada has advanced to its first World Cup semifinals since 1986 as Kia Nurse scored 17 points in a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico. Next up is a matchup Friday with the U.S., which beat Serbia 88-55. The other semifinal will pit China against host Australia. China advanced with an 85-71 win over France. While the medal drought isn’t as long as Canada’s, China hasn’t had one since 1994 when the Asian nation won the silver. Canada (5-1) and Puerto Rico were tied 4-4 before the Canadians scored the next 12 points to start a 22-7 burst to close the quarter. In the U.S. win over Serbia, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO