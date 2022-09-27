Read full article on original website
max983.net
Marshall County Election Board Holds Public Test
Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. The Marshall County Election Board met Tuesday morning for a board meeting and the required Public Test which passed. Election Day Voting, Tuesday, November 8, will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The approved vote centers for Marshall...
WANE-TV
ISP: Two former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Following what officials are calling a “lengthy investigation,” two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted on charges of official misconduct and theft, according to the Indiana State Police. The investigation involved missing evidence from the sheriff’s...
max983.net
Court Dates to be Scheduled for Two Former Starke County Sheriff’s Department Detectives Indicted on Charges
Court dates have yet to be set for two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives indicted on charges. Adam Gray, 50, of Knox, and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend, were indicted on several charges following a lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post.
abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
abc57.com
Milford Police department mourns death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune
MILFORD, Ind. -- The Milford Police Department announced the death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune on Wednesday. Deputy Marshal McCune suffered a medical episode on Friday, police said. Deputy Marshal McCune had been with the department since July of 2021 and came to the department with 30 years experience in...
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Event Set for Thursday in Starke County
Another food distribution event is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 for residents in need of food assistance. The distribution will begin at 11 a.m. CT at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Knox. It will be open until all of the available food is gone. This event is sponsored...
abc57.com
Former Starke County detectives indicted in investigation into missing evidence
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two former Starke County Sheriff's Office detectives were indicted by a grand jury on charges of official misconduct and theft following an investigation into missing evidence. A special prosecutor was appointed to the case in September 2021. The indictment was handed down on Monday. Former Detective...
max983.net
Bremen Town Council Approves Bond Ordinance
The Bremen Town Council reviewed a bond ordinance concerning the construction of a new Wastewater Treatment Facility for approval during their meeting this week. Jeff Rowe from Baker Tilly explained that the ordinance is to authorize the construction of the anticipated Wastewater Treatment Facility, and that the town will seek long-term funding from the State Revolving Fund Loan Program or USDA funding, or a combination of both for the estimated $16.3 million project.
wbiw.com
Logansport man arrested on child molestation charges
LOGANSPORT – Tuesday, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Justin R Bault, 40, of Logansport. Bault was arrested during a traffic stop on State Road 25 and Cass County Road 350 North when troopers served him with a Cass County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation and a single count of child exploitation.
max983.net
Plymouth City Council Acts on Amended Ordinance Concerning Elected Officials Salaries
The Plymouth City Council members discussed an ordinance Monday night concerning the salaries for elected officials for 2023. The ordinance addresses salaries of the mayor, clerk-treasurer, and common council. Councilman Don Ecker, Jr. made a motion to amend the ordinance to freeze the salaries of the common council members, and...
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident
A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
max983.net
Bremen Town Council Adopts 2023 Budget
The Bremen Town Council members adopted the 2023 budget during their meeting Monday afternoon. According to the submission on the Indiana Gateway website, some of the major funds include the General Fund estimated at just over $2.9 million, Rainy Day at $150,000, Local Road and Street at almost $80,000, Motor Vehicle Highway at $916,000, Emergency Ambulance/Med Services – Fire at $366,000, Park and Recreation at $379,000, Cemetery at $213,000, Cumulative Capital Development at $200,000, Redevelopment at $1.6 million, and American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund at $506,000, among other funds.
max983.net
Argos Town Council Approves Rezoning Ordinance
The Argos Town Council reviewed a rezoning ordinance last week that pertains to Deerfield Meadows Subdivision. Argos Town Attorney Derek Jones informed the council that this matter was brought up to the Plan Commission prior to that night. The Plan Commission also held a public hearing and passed a resolution regarding this matter, giving the rezoning a favorable recommendation. A public hearing had been scheduled for that night. The ordinance, once passed, would rezone Deerfield Meadows from Heavy Industrial to Residential 2.
max983.net
Argos Woman Arrested on Several Charges Following Marshall County Traffic Stop
An Argos woman was arrested Tuesday, September 27 following a traffic stop in the area of State Road 331 and 2B Road. Bremen Police say 28-year-old Kaila Mishael Tapia was taken into custody on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, identity deception, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
max983.net
Argos Town Council Discusses Resolution with Norfolk Southern to Close Railroad Crossing
Article submitted by James Master, The Pilot News Managing Editor. The first thing that the Argos Town Council handled at last week’s meeting was the town attorney report. Attorney Derek Jones brought forth a resolution regarding Norfolk Southern and the West Street crossing. He informed the council that he...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
inkfreenews.com
Two Meth Cases Leads To Prison Sentence
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on charges from two cases in Kosciusko Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 26. Kyle James Gilson, 31, 1018 Pike Shore Drive, Warsaw, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony, in one case.
Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Major Step
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary and the Gary Police Department have launched www.ConnectGary.org, the website that will support the innovative Operation Safe Zone project started earlier this year. Mayor Prince launched Operation Safe Zone earlier this year to significantly improve public safety. Businesses, nonprofits, property...
rwcpulse.com
District attorney drops all felony charges against Indiana Batmobile-maker accused of theft
Two months after four San Mateo County deputy sheriffs raided the workplace of an Indiana Batmobile-maker, an action that drew sharp public criticism of Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, the district attorney’s office has dropped all charges against the businessman. In a press release Monday morning, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe announced...
