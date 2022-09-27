Read full article on original website
Related
max983.net
Bremen Town Council Approves Bond Ordinance
The Bremen Town Council reviewed a bond ordinance concerning the construction of a new Wastewater Treatment Facility for approval during their meeting this week. Jeff Rowe from Baker Tilly explained that the ordinance is to authorize the construction of the anticipated Wastewater Treatment Facility, and that the town will seek long-term funding from the State Revolving Fund Loan Program or USDA funding, or a combination of both for the estimated $16.3 million project.
max983.net
Argos Town Council Approves Rezoning Ordinance
The Argos Town Council reviewed a rezoning ordinance last week that pertains to Deerfield Meadows Subdivision. Argos Town Attorney Derek Jones informed the council that this matter was brought up to the Plan Commission prior to that night. The Plan Commission also held a public hearing and passed a resolution regarding this matter, giving the rezoning a favorable recommendation. A public hearing had been scheduled for that night. The ordinance, once passed, would rezone Deerfield Meadows from Heavy Industrial to Residential 2.
max983.net
Argos Town Council Discusses Resolution with Norfolk Southern to Close Railroad Crossing
Article submitted by James Master, The Pilot News Managing Editor. The first thing that the Argos Town Council handled at last week’s meeting was the town attorney report. Attorney Derek Jones brought forth a resolution regarding Norfolk Southern and the West Street crossing. He informed the council that he...
Times-Union Newspaper
Landlord Has Racked Up Nearly $40K In Fines, Demolition
Ralph Fitch is on the verge of no longer having any rental properties in the city of Warsaw. The Larwill man has been a frequent flyer with the Warsaw Code Enforcement office over the years over numerous dilapidated rental properties including ones on Market Street and Winona Avenue that had to be demolished by the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
max983.net
Bremen Town Council Adopts 2023 Budget
The Bremen Town Council members adopted the 2023 budget during their meeting Monday afternoon. According to the submission on the Indiana Gateway website, some of the major funds include the General Fund estimated at just over $2.9 million, Rainy Day at $150,000, Local Road and Street at almost $80,000, Motor Vehicle Highway at $916,000, Emergency Ambulance/Med Services – Fire at $366,000, Park and Recreation at $379,000, Cemetery at $213,000, Cumulative Capital Development at $200,000, Redevelopment at $1.6 million, and American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund at $506,000, among other funds.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw BZA Tables Petition For Oak & Alley Parking Lot Variance
Before voting on a petition for a variance, the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals has to consider three findings of fact. With the city attorney not present at Monday’s meeting, and a legal question about how strict they have to be on those findings, the BZA on Monday tabled a petition for a variance to allow a parking lot at 2321 E. Market St. If a special meeting can’t be scheduled to consider the petition further, the BZA will discuss it at their 7 p.m. Oct. 24 meeting.
max983.net
Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Culver Town Council members will meet tonight where they will hold a public hearing on an ordinance amending the park fees ordinance, Exhibit B pier slip fees. The ordinance amendment will then be considered on first reading. The council will hold the third reading on the parking ordinance. Marshall...
hometownnewsnow.com
Repaving to Begin Soon on Boyd Blvd.
(La Porte, IN) - One of the worst-conditioned roads in La Porte will be repaved. Boyd Boulevard will receive a new surface from Jefferson Avenue to Ohio Street. "It's been a long time coming for years," said Mayor Tom Dermody. Dermody said a bid for close to $750,000 was awarded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
Final Approval Given For Tax Breaks As New Carlisle Awaits Decision From Ultium Cells
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — County leaders in St. Joseph County have given final approval for a plan to have An electric vehicle battery-making company set up shop in New Carlisle. Ultium Cells is a joint venture between General Motors and LG to make EV batteries for cars. The company is considering New Carlisle as the place to build a massive new factory to make those batteries.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 700 block East Market Street, Warsaw. Guy B. Ambrose reported the theft of a vehicle. 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9300 block South SR 15, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of a...
max983.net
Plymouth City Council Acts on Amended Ordinance Concerning Elected Officials Salaries
The Plymouth City Council members discussed an ordinance Monday night concerning the salaries for elected officials for 2023. The ordinance addresses salaries of the mayor, clerk-treasurer, and common council. Councilman Don Ecker, Jr. made a motion to amend the ordinance to freeze the salaries of the common council members, and...
wbaa.org
Despite equity concerns, federal government approves Indiana electric vehicle charging plan
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Indiana’s plan for electric vehicle chargers in the state despite equity concerns. The announcement comes just one day after communities in Gary and Indianapolis met with the agency, including the Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities. They worry the state’s current plan might not benefit Black and Brown neighborhoods, businesses, or workers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indiana105.com
US 231 Closure in Jasper County for Culvert Pipe Replacement
In Jasper County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says U.S. 231 will be closed north of Rensselaer for about two months for culvert pipe replacement. Crews will be working between State Road 14 and County Road West 200 North starting on or after October 3rd, with work expected to wrap up by the end of November. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. During the closure, drivers are encouraged to detour using State Road 14, Interstate 65 and State Road 10.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, East CR 550N, near North CR 100E, Leesburg. Driver: Zachary M. Husband, 25, Chamberlin Drive, South Bend. Husband was traveling north on CR 100E when his vehicle left the roadway on the curve at East CR 550N. His vehicle hit a road sign and a utility pole before overturning. A passenger in Husband’s vehicle, Juniper A. Masterson, 19, Warsaw, complained of knee pain and was checked by medics at the scene. Masterson said she would seek further treatment at a local hospital. Damage up to $25,000.
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
22 WSBT
Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month
It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
max983.net
Marshall County Election Board Holds Public Test
Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. The Marshall County Election Board met Tuesday morning for a board meeting and the required Public Test which passed. Election Day Voting, Tuesday, November 8, will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The approved vote centers for Marshall...
WNDU
Baugo Schools launches fundraiser for new Jimtown Community Center
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brick-by-brick, Baugo Community Schools is trying to raise enough money to put an historic school building back into use. The 1929 Baugo Township High School gym, located next to the district headquarters, will become the new Jimtown Community Center. It cannot be torn down due to being listed on the Indiana Landmarks list.
Comments / 0