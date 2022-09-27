Read full article on original website
Argos Town Council Approves Rezoning Ordinance
The Argos Town Council reviewed a rezoning ordinance last week that pertains to Deerfield Meadows Subdivision. Argos Town Attorney Derek Jones informed the council that this matter was brought up to the Plan Commission prior to that night. The Plan Commission also held a public hearing and passed a resolution regarding this matter, giving the rezoning a favorable recommendation. A public hearing had been scheduled for that night. The ordinance, once passed, would rezone Deerfield Meadows from Heavy Industrial to Residential 2.
Bremen Town Council Approves Bond Ordinance
The Bremen Town Council reviewed a bond ordinance concerning the construction of a new Wastewater Treatment Facility for approval during their meeting this week. Jeff Rowe from Baker Tilly explained that the ordinance is to authorize the construction of the anticipated Wastewater Treatment Facility, and that the town will seek long-term funding from the State Revolving Fund Loan Program or USDA funding, or a combination of both for the estimated $16.3 million project.
Bremen Town Council Adopts 2023 Budget
The Bremen Town Council members adopted the 2023 budget during their meeting Monday afternoon. According to the submission on the Indiana Gateway website, some of the major funds include the General Fund estimated at just over $2.9 million, Rainy Day at $150,000, Local Road and Street at almost $80,000, Motor Vehicle Highway at $916,000, Emergency Ambulance/Med Services – Fire at $366,000, Park and Recreation at $379,000, Cemetery at $213,000, Cumulative Capital Development at $200,000, Redevelopment at $1.6 million, and American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund at $506,000, among other funds.
Plymouth City Council Acts on Amended Ordinance Concerning Elected Officials Salaries
The Plymouth City Council members discussed an ordinance Monday night concerning the salaries for elected officials for 2023. The ordinance addresses salaries of the mayor, clerk-treasurer, and common council. Councilman Don Ecker, Jr. made a motion to amend the ordinance to freeze the salaries of the common council members, and...
Marshall County Election Board Holds Public Test
Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. The Marshall County Election Board met Tuesday morning for a board meeting and the required Public Test which passed. Election Day Voting, Tuesday, November 8, will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The approved vote centers for Marshall...
Argos Town Council Discusses Resolution with Norfolk Southern to Close Railroad Crossing
Article submitted by James Master, The Pilot News Managing Editor. The first thing that the Argos Town Council handled at last week’s meeting was the town attorney report. Attorney Derek Jones brought forth a resolution regarding Norfolk Southern and the West Street crossing. He informed the council that he...
Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident
A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
Court Dates to be Scheduled for Two Former Starke County Sheriff’s Department Detectives Indicted on Charges
Court dates have yet to be set for two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives indicted on charges. Adam Gray, 50, of Knox, and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend, were indicted on several charges following a lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post.
Argos Woman Arrested on Several Charges Following Marshall County Traffic Stop
An Argos woman was arrested Tuesday, September 27 following a traffic stop in the area of State Road 331 and 2B Road. Bremen Police say 28-year-old Kaila Mishael Tapia was taken into custody on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, identity deception, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine.
