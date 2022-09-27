Read full article on original website
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer with a bit more of a breeze today
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s yet another chilly morning in the 40s but we’ll be able to rebound just like every other day this week. Highs in the mid 70s are likely for us all today. South winds will pick up a bit more today and gust to...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Frost possible for some Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our coolest morning will be Wednesday with a drop to the low 40s in the Metro and areas to the W... Locations to the N and NE of the Metro will reach down to the 30s dropping into the frost threshold. Frost Advisories are in place...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather pattern for the work week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a windy Sunday we’ll enjoy calmer winds overnight. As gusts wind down under clear skies we’ll be quick to cool making for a chilly start to Monday! Overnight lows will fall to the 40s. Layer up if you’re out early. We’ll warm...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: OPPD, MidAmerican crews heading to Florida to assist with power restoration
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District and MidAmerican Energy crews are heading to Florida to assist with anticipated power restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. OPPD said Wednesday they are planning to send 16 people — four line crews and two mechanics as well as a...
WOWT
Demolition of flood-damaged homes in Bellevue delayed
Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. Frost potential for some Wednesday morning as temps fall to the 30s and 40s. Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. Judge to consider priest...
3 News Now
Latest update from 3 News Now | September 28 | 7 AM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
WOWT
Major project in South Omaha neighborhood falls through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major project in an underserved South Omaha neighborhood has been put on hold. Now developers and some members of the neighborhood want to work to save and improve the area. We’re talking about a section of Sheelytown, located between Martha Street, Deer Park Blvd I-480,...
Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County road M-47 scheduled for Monday
(Pottawattamie Co) An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, October 3 until Wednesday morning October 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.
WOWT
Omaha gas prices fluctuate, have risen in recent weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a trend of falling prices over the summer, Omaha gas prices have risen in the past few weeks. According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price has risen to $3.70 per gallon Monday. Just two weeks ago, Omaha gas prices were roughly 23...
WOWT
Lincoln Electric System crews headed to Florida
One man’s passion for helping the rest of us better understand the toll of Alzheimer’s. 6 News' very own Dave Zawilinski is on vacation in Orlando right now braving the hurricane. Nebraska couple enduring another flood. Updated: 6 hours ago. After surviving a flood of the century in...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
visitomaha.com
Halloween Fun for the Family in Omaha
In between sipping pumpkin spice lattes and finding the perfect pumpkin comes the adventures of the season. In Omaha, the fun revs up in October with spooky-fun events the entire family will love so much they become annual traditions. Here’s the ultimate list of Halloween events everyone will love in Omaha.
Omaha businessman's life changed as hurricane Ian makes landfall
Owner of the RUDE Shrimp Company that was in Waterloo, moved to Fort Myers earlier this year, to open a location there. Wednesday his life changed as hurricane Ian makes landfall.
doniphanherald.com
Offutt planes getting ready to leave Lincoln for good
Offutt Air Force Base planes are getting ready to depart the Lincoln Airport for good. The base's $168.9 million runway reconstruction project is wrapping up, and the strip is set to reopen Friday. That means the huge RC-135 reconnaissance jets and E-4B command and control aircraft that have been seen...
Besides Valas, what would be the second best pumpkin patch around Omaha?
Valas asks almost $40 a person, too expensive for my family.
fox42kptm.com
Goodwill is in need of donations for new location in South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Goodwill is in need of donations to fill its new 10,000 sq. ft. location in South Omaha, according to a press release from Goodwill Industries. The new location is in Stockyards Plaza at 3505 L St. where Hy-Vee used to reside. The grand-opening of the...
WOWT
WOWT Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd & Dodge
Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:38 PM UTC.
WOWT
HEARTLAND FLOOD: Demolition of Paradise Lakes delayed
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Recovery of a flood-damaged Bellevue neighborhood is on hold. City officials say a lien on the old Paradise Lakes community is causing the delay. The hold-up is possibly preventing a chance for some families to find affordable housing in the area. Paradise Lakes was completely destroyed when flood waters ran through the neighborhood in 2019. What were once homes to dozens of families sat empty for almost a year.
WOWT
Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.
iheart.com
Lincoln Couple Killed In Western Nebraska Car Crash
(Morrill Co., NE) -- A couple from Lincoln is dead after a car crash in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says the driver of an SUV passed a semi truck in Merrill County Tuesday, slowed down to turn, then was rear-ended by the semi. The State Patrol says 74-year-old Joyce Glaesemann and 75-year-old William Glaesemann died in the crash. The driver of the semi suffered non-life threatening injuries.
