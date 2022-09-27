ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Demolition of flood-damaged homes in Bellevue delayed

Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. Frost potential for some Wednesday morning as temps fall to the 30s and 40s. Hurricane Ian is churning through the Gulf of Mexico on course to impact Florida on Wednesday. Judge to consider priest...
BELLEVUE, NE
3 News Now

Latest update from 3 News Now | September 28 | 7 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Major project in South Omaha neighborhood falls through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major project in an underserved South Omaha neighborhood has been put on hold. Now developers and some members of the neighborhood want to work to save and improve the area. We’re talking about a section of Sheelytown, located between Martha Street, Deer Park Blvd I-480,...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Wowt
WOWT

Omaha gas prices fluctuate, have risen in recent weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a trend of falling prices over the summer, Omaha gas prices have risen in the past few weeks. According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price has risen to $3.70 per gallon Monday. Just two weeks ago, Omaha gas prices were roughly 23...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Electric System crews headed to Florida

One man’s passion for helping the rest of us better understand the toll of Alzheimer’s. 6 News' very own Dave Zawilinski is on vacation in Orlando right now braving the hurricane. Nebraska couple enduring another flood. Updated: 6 hours ago. After surviving a flood of the century in...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE
visitomaha.com

Halloween Fun for the Family in Omaha

In between sipping pumpkin spice lattes and finding the perfect pumpkin comes the adventures of the season. In Omaha, the fun revs up in October with spooky-fun events the entire family will love so much they become annual traditions. Here’s the ultimate list of Halloween events everyone will love in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
doniphanherald.com

Offutt planes getting ready to leave Lincoln for good

Offutt Air Force Base planes are getting ready to depart the Lincoln Airport for good. The base's $168.9 million runway reconstruction project is wrapping up, and the strip is set to reopen Friday. That means the huge RC-135 reconnaissance jets and E-4B command and control aircraft that have been seen...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Goodwill is in need of donations for new location in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Goodwill is in need of donations to fill its new 10,000 sq. ft. location in South Omaha, according to a press release from Goodwill Industries. The new location is in Stockyards Plaza at 3505 L St. where Hy-Vee used to reside. The grand-opening of the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

WOWT Pedestrian hit by car near 62nd & Dodge

Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:38 PM UTC.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

HEARTLAND FLOOD: Demolition of Paradise Lakes delayed

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Recovery of a flood-damaged Bellevue neighborhood is on hold. City officials say a lien on the old Paradise Lakes community is causing the delay. The hold-up is possibly preventing a chance for some families to find affordable housing in the area. Paradise Lakes was completely destroyed when flood waters ran through the neighborhood in 2019. What were once homes to dozens of families sat empty for almost a year.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln Couple Killed In Western Nebraska Car Crash

(Morrill Co., NE) -- A couple from Lincoln is dead after a car crash in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says the driver of an SUV passed a semi truck in Merrill County Tuesday, slowed down to turn, then was rear-ended by the semi. The State Patrol says 74-year-old Joyce Glaesemann and 75-year-old William Glaesemann died in the crash. The driver of the semi suffered non-life threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy